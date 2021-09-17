Disney/Pixar's COCO Comes to El Capitan Theatre, September 24 - September 27

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents Disney/Pixar's "Coco" September 24 -September 27, 2021, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Audio Technology. Before every show, El Capitan guests can enjoy "The Fiesta of Lights" featuring music from the film.



Daily showtimes for Disney/Pixar's "Coco" starting Friday, September 24 - September 26 are 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM, and Monday September 27 at 10:00AM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for this engagement are reserved: $15 Adult, $12 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+)



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures to its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/



Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.





Rated PG for thematic elements.