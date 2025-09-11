Disney and Pixar’s COCO to Return to the El Capitan Theatre with the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney and Pixar’s Coco has set its return to the El Capitan Theatre, with the Fiesta of Lights featuring music from the movie before each screening. Viewers will also see the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Live on Stage as they enter the theatre.

Daily showtimes for “Coco” September 26 through October 2 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for all ages. A Spanish Dubbed screening will be available on Saturday September 28th at 4pm. Tickets are on sale now at here and here. All seats are reserved.

A fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 26 with 2 different ticket packages. A special Familia Pack is available for $64 and includes 4 tickets. A special Familia Pack is available for $64 and includes 4 tickets.

Fiesta Pack $75 includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Dante Sipper with Fountain Drink, Popcorn and Event Credential

General Ticket $25 includes Reserved ticket and Event Credential

About Disney and Pixar’s “Coco”

In Disney/Pixar’s COCO, a vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, aspiring young musician named Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture.

