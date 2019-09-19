Disney Theatricals, JAGGED LITTLE PILL Team Announced For Variety BUSINESS OF BROADWAY Event

Variety's second annual Business of Broadway breakfast will be held Monday October 7th.

The event will feature a keynote conversation with President and Producer of Disney Theatrical Productions Thomas Schumacher. Thomas oversees Disney's worldwide stage productions including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Aladdin and Frozen. He currently serves as Chairman of The Broadway League.

Additionally, there will be a conversation on the journey to Broadway for the upcoming musical, "Jagged Little Pill" with Diablo Cody, producers Eva Price, Vivek J. Tiwark, Arvind Ethan David and director, Diane Paulus. The breakfast will coincide with Variety's 10 Broadway Players to Watch list, which highlights producers and content creators making waves in the Broadway community.

"As Broadway box office continues to astound, it is vital that Variety recognize industry prowess with our annual Business of Broadway event," said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety Group Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer. "This year's lineup of speakers and guests will provide different and unique points of view on what it takes to get a show onto Broadway and how to succeed in an increasingly competitive market".

"Broadway continues to attract passionate artists from across the entertainment industry who are collaborating to tell original stories, reach wider audiences and bring new voices to the stage," said Senior Vice President of City National Bank Erik Piechuch. "City National is proud to support these artists on the journey and to participate in Variety's annual Power of Broadway breakfast."





