Desert Ensemble Theatre Reveals 13th Season: “Off Center at the Cultural Center”

Learn more about the lineup here!

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Cast Revealed For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At La Mirada Theatre For Th Photo 2 Cast Revealed For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 3 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert
THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June Photo 4 THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June

THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June

Desert Ensemble Theater’s (DET) Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz today announced the company’s 13th season, continuing its tradition of presenting new, groundbreaking, and offbeat plays. The season, “Off Center at the Cultural Center,” will include two world premieres and two recent works that originated on New York stages. DET enters its third year in residence at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, where it has received critical acclaim for its eclectic programming. “DET is one of very few Coachella Valley theater companies taking risks with innovative, new work.” (Jason Mannino, stageandcinema.com)

Season subscriptions will go on sale on July 1. For additional information call 760-565-2476 or visit Click Here

SINGING WITH THE DESERT STARS

Friday, October 6, 2023

DET presents the second installment of this fun, fast-paced singing competition, which benefits its Theatre Internship and Scholarship Program. Popular local professional singers will mentor distinguished community volunteers to perform a song of their choice with verve and polish. The winner will be determined by the audience. All tickets include a pre-and post-performance reception at the theatre. 

“After performing, each star contestant shared the ways in which music has been part of their lives. They reminded the audience that a love of the arts — fostered at an early age — can become a lifelong passion.” (Barbara Kerr, Desert Sun)

COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES, by Jen Silverman

Directed by Kudra Wagner

November 10–12 & 17–19, 2023

Betty is rich; Betty is lonely; Betty’s busy working on her truck; Betty wants to talk about love, but Betty needs to hit something. And Betty keeps using a small hand mirror to stare into parts of herself she’s never examined. Five different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex, and the “thea-tah.” Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on September 12, 2018. 

“With moments of hilarity and poignancy, Collective Rage offers a broad spectrum of queer voices rarely seen on stage.” (Nicole Serratore, Variety) 

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell 

Directed by David Youse

January 28–28 & February 2–4, 2024

Jim is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John  is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about a suicide—that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D’Agata’s work, the two come head to head in a battle over facts versus truth. Based on a book by D’Agata and Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact premiered on Broadway at Studio 54 on October 18, 2018, for a 16-week run. 

“...a quick and entertaining play that makes a good case for the value of truth.” (Adam Feldman, Time Out)

ELLIE, by Bruce Bonafede (World premiere)

Directed by Howard Shangraw

March 8–10 & 15–17, 2024

Brothers Richard and Warren are grieving the death of one of their wives. Their mourning sparks a confrontation that lays bare their life-long love/hate relationship and changes their lives forever. Bruce Bonafede, an award-winning, Desert-based playwright, wrote this piece specifically for DET company member Richard Marlow.

“The landscape of quality professional theatrical productions and associated talent in Greater Palm Springs has grown exponentially thanks to playwrights like Palm Springs resident Bruce Bonafede.” (Lydia Kremer, Palm Springs Life)

SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL by Tony Padilla (World premiere)

Directed by Jerome Elliott Moskowitz

April 12–14 and 19–21 

This sparkling comedy was great success at DET’s 2022 Summer reading series. In an alternative version of the Holmes origin story, a spurned romance leads to someone threatening to unmask the young detective as a fraud. 

 “The script is the star.... Desert Ensemble Theatre Company has produced eight plays written by Tony Padilla.... And get this: English is his second language! There are precious few authors who can achieve this kind of success, let alone in a second language.” (VJ Hume, Coachella Valley Independent News)

DET is located at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Rd. in Palm Springs. Season subscriptions are available July1, 2022. For additional information call 760-565-2476 or visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

THE DECADE FROM HELL... Comes to the Gibney Center Photo
THE DECADE FROM HELL... Comes to the Gibney Center

Gibney, the New York City based dance and social justice organization, presents the world premiere of The Decade from Hell…, with unique experiences at each performance of the three-night run. The work is both a devised movement theater work and a live-studio audience recording, with a film and album produced from the performances.

East West Players Extends ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD Photo
East West Players Extends ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD

Snehal Desai, Producing Artistic Director of East West Players (EWP) the nation’s longest-running Asian American theater and the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, has announced the extension of the world premiere musical On This Side of the World.

PEACE ON YOUR WINGS Returns to the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo in August Photo
PEACE ON YOUR WINGS Returns to the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo in August

Honolulu youth theater company Ohana Arts and the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) will premiere the revival production of Ohana Arts’ signature musical Peace On Your Wings on August 5-6 at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo, downtown L.A., the epicenter of Japanese and Japanese American performing arts.

SICK, Recounting 1973 Struggle To Declassify Homosexuality As A Mental Illness, Premieres Photo
SICK, Recounting 1973 Struggle To Declassify Homosexuality As A Mental Illness, Premieres At 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

The new docu-dramedy SICK, premiering June 9th at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, tells the story of the early 1970s struggle to remove homosexuality from the American Psychiatric Association's Manual of Mental Disorders.


More Hot Stories For You

THE DECADE FROM HELL... Comes to the Gibney CenterTHE DECADE FROM HELL... Comes to the Gibney Center
SICK Premieres At 2023 Hollywood Fringe FestivalSICK Premieres At 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival
East West Players Extends ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLDEast West Players Extends ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD
PEACE ON YOUR WINGS Returns to the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo in AugustPEACE ON YOUR WINGS Returns to the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo in August

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Be an Ending
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/01-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SMP Unplugged
Sierra Madre Playhouse (5/26-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DUTCH NATIONAL BALLET
The Music Center (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Anxious
Let Live Theater (6/03-6/17)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'A Million Dreams' Gala, Fundraiser, and Performance
P3 Theatre Company (6/11-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You