Desert Ensemble Theatre Reveals 13th Season: “Off Center at the Cultural Center”

Desert Ensemble Theater’s (DET) Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz today announced the company’s 13th season, continuing its tradition of presenting new, groundbreaking, and offbeat plays. The season, “Off Center at the Cultural Center,” will include two world premieres and two recent works that originated on New York stages. DET enters its third year in residence at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, where it has received critical acclaim for its eclectic programming. “DET is one of very few Coachella Valley theater companies taking risks with innovative, new work.” (Jason Mannino, stageandcinema.com)

Season subscriptions will go on sale on July 1.

SINGING WITH THE DESERT STARS

Friday, October 6, 2023

DET presents the second installment of this fun, fast-paced singing competition, which benefits its Theatre Internship and Scholarship Program. Popular local professional singers will mentor distinguished community volunteers to perform a song of their choice with verve and polish. The winner will be determined by the audience. All tickets include a pre-and post-performance reception at the theatre.

“After performing, each star contestant shared the ways in which music has been part of their lives. They reminded the audience that a love of the arts — fostered at an early age — can become a lifelong passion.” (Barbara Kerr, Desert Sun)

COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES, by Jen Silverman

Directed by Kudra Wagner

November 10–12 & 17–19, 2023

Betty is rich; Betty is lonely; Betty’s busy working on her truck; Betty wants to talk about love, but Betty needs to hit something. And Betty keeps using a small hand mirror to stare into parts of herself she’s never examined. Five different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex, and the “thea-tah.” Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on September 12, 2018.

“With moments of hilarity and poignancy, Collective Rage offers a broad spectrum of queer voices rarely seen on stage.” (Nicole Serratore, Variety)

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell

Directed by David Youse

January 28–28 & February 2–4, 2024

Jim is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about a suicide—that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D’Agata’s work, the two come head to head in a battle over facts versus truth. Based on a book by D’Agata and Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact premiered on Broadway at Studio 54 on October 18, 2018, for a 16-week run.

“...a quick and entertaining play that makes a good case for the value of truth.” (Adam Feldman, Time Out)

ELLIE, by Bruce Bonafede (World premiere)

Directed by Howard Shangraw

March 8–10 & 15–17, 2024

Brothers Richard and Warren are grieving the death of one of their wives. Their mourning sparks a confrontation that lays bare their life-long love/hate relationship and changes their lives forever. Bruce Bonafede, an award-winning, Desert-based playwright, wrote this piece specifically for DET company member Richard Marlow.

“The landscape of quality professional theatrical productions and associated talent in Greater Palm Springs has grown exponentially thanks to playwrights like Palm Springs resident Bruce Bonafede.” (Lydia Kremer, Palm Springs Life)

SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL by Tony Padilla (World premiere)

Directed by Jerome Elliott Moskowitz

April 12–14 and 19–21

This sparkling comedy was great success at DET’s 2022 Summer reading series. In an alternative version of the Holmes origin story, a spurned romance leads to someone threatening to unmask the young detective as a fraud.

“The script is the star.... Desert Ensemble Theatre Company has produced eight plays written by Tony Padilla.... And get this: English is his second language! There are precious few authors who can achieve this kind of success, let alone in a second language.” (VJ Hume, Coachella Valley Independent News)

DET is located at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Rd. in Palm Springs. Season subscriptions are available July1, 2022.