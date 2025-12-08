​​Debbie Allen Dance Academy To Present The 15th Annual HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emmy, Golden Globe and Honorary Oscar Award winner Debbie Allen brings her acclaimed holiday spectacular, the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA)'s 15th Annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, back to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center from December 4-14 and the 25th Anniversary Silver Slipper All-Star Gala on December 11.

A signature Los Angeles tradition, the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker features a cast of 200+ dancers and blends ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, modern, and global dance styles in a reimagined journey through the Candy Cane Kingdom, Bollywood, the Rainforest, the Land of Jazz, and more.

This year's cast features:

"The production is more than just a holiday tradition; The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker is where joy, culture, and community meet on one stage," says Debbie Allen, DADA founder and artistic director. "Every year, our dancers pour their hearts into every moment, and audiences feel that energy the second the curtain rises."

This year also marks the 25th Anniversary Silver Slipper All-Star Gala, a celebration that has become one of the season's premier events for Los Angeles' arts, entertainment, and philanthropic communities. Kevin McKidd, Tommy Davidson, and Melvin Robert are among this year's special guests, with additional appearances to be announced.

The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker directly supports the work of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA):

70% of academy students receive financial support

95% of Debbie Allen Middle School students receive financial support

DADA outreach programs serve 15,000+ community members each year

More than 5,000 young artists have performed in DADA's productions and partnerships

Show tickets can be purchased at debbieallendanceacademy.com/hcnperformances, and learn more about Gala tickets and sponsorship opportunities at debbieallendanceacademy.com/gala

Founded by Emmy, Oscar, and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen, DADA is a globally renowned nonprofit making dance and performing arts accessible for all - with a special focus on scholarships for youth from underserved communities. DADA's programs serve 15,000+ young people annually, launching careers, changing lives, and setting the standard for excellence, equity, and artistic innovation in Los Angeles.​

