Debbie Allen Dance Academy Celebrates 20 Years With Drive-In Gala

State-Of-The-Art DADA Rhimes Performing Art Center is scheduled to open summer 2021.

On November 14, 2020, Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) will host its 20th Annual GALA Fundraiser in the parking lot of the iconic, historic Rose Bowl (1001 Rose Bowl Dr. Pasadena, CA 91103, United States) in Los Angeles with a not to be missed, unique Drive-In GALA. This evening will celebrate two decades of achievement, creativity and inspiration with fantastic entertainment, food, high profile guests and performing artists from around the world. With a giant LED Screen and a 50x40 stage, DADA will project live and pre-recorded performances featuring The Best of DADA, Sinbad, Stevie Wonder, Misty Copeland, Alonzo King's Lines Ballet, Kylie Jefferson, Hannah Blake, Brandon O'Neal, Dion Watson, the DADA Ensemble Sons of DADA, Arturo Sandoval, Condola Rashad, Chloe Arnold, Syncopated Ladies, Ryan Phuong, Jean Victor Macke, Wayne Mackins, Peyton Elizabeth Lee and several other special guests.

Guests will be greeted at check-in with a swag bag full of gourmet food and beverages from various restaurants like Sweet Lady Janes. Raffles and silent auctions will be held with prizes to win including artwork from Chaz Guest, Ed Dwight, and Kadir Nelson and certificates to LA's top restaurants.

The Debbie Allen Dance Academy is an internationally recognized cultural center committed to making dance and the performing arts a meaningful and accessible experience for all. The Academy provides professional and rigorous training for young serious dancers, artistic development for professional dancers and youth-focused outreach and education initiatives.

"To dance is to know the meaning of freedom. To dance is to command time and space. At The Debbie Allen Dance Academy, that's what we do - we dance." - Debbie Allen

Proceeds from this event will go towards completing the DADA Rhimes Performing Art Center, anticipated to open in August 2021. Debbie Allen Dance Academy Rhimes Performing Arts Center will further the reach and impact of DADA with a global reach. This state of the art center will provide spacious studios that will enhance the diverse programs such as dance, lighting, music, playwriting, acting, hair, and makeup, and encourage more community participation.

