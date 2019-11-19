Debbie Allen Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER With December Gala

Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen in association with The Annenberg Foundation, David Kobrin Foundation, the Rhimes Family Foundation and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy celebrates their 10th Anniversary 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' with a special 6pm performance on Saturday, December 7 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

"A decade of joy and celebration of family is the theme of our 10th Anniversary production" said Director/Choreographer and Grey's Anatomy Executive Producer Debbie Allen. "We're excited that we have created a new legacy, a new family tradition with this Nutcracker adaptation."

The gala performance will feature Debbie Allen, Raven-Symoné with guest appearances by Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us), Jenifer Lewis (Blackish), Nigel Lythgoe (So You Think You Can Dance), Adam Shankman (Hairspray), Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.), Savion Glover (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk) and Taylour Paige (Hit the Floor). A V.I.P. party hosted by Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy) will follow at 8pm with performances by Tisha Campbell, Kevin McKidd and Tommy Davidson.

The gala committee includes Misty Copeland, Tina Knowles, Jesse Williams, Ellen Pompeo, Nigel Lythgoe and Shonda Rhimes.

For information about purchasing tickets and sponsorship for the gala please contact Amber Hawkins at (310) 280-8145 ext. 224.

This is the tenth anniversary of the 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' written, directed and choreographed by Allen. In this adaptation, three laugh-out-loud wise-cracking rats take over the story, whisking us off on an adventure to Toyland, Candy Cane Land, the Rainforest, Bollywood, Egypt, the South Pole and on a magical train ride choreographed by Tony Award winner Savion Glover. Filled with lively characters, new music and spectacular dancing, Debbie Allen's 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' is a three-time Nutty Award winning production that is not to be missed and promises something for the whole family!

Tickets for the December 5-8 performances are available at www.thehotchocolatenutcracker.com.

Keeping in the spirit of giving, 100 percent of the show's proceeds will benefit arts education for youth in the greater Los Angeles area.





