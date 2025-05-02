Death Cult to Play Two Intimate California Shows in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary post-punk outfit Death Cult have slated two intimate club shows later this month: May 14 at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, and May 16 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

Death Cult has performed in the U.S. only once before, and only a handful of times in Europe, making these appearances exceptionally rare. The dates come as Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy prepare for their inaugural outing at Cruel World Festival on May 17. Tickets are on-sale now here.

Live Dates

May 14 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

May 16 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

May 17 Pasadena, CA Cruel World Festival

Southern Death Cult formed in 1981, releasing their self-titled debut posthumously in 1983. Death Cult followed that same year, forming a crucial bridge between the raw punk Astbury and Duffy cut their teeth on and the driving, psychedelia-laced rock that would follow. The band released two 12-inches that same year, one being the Death Cult EP, which were later combined and released as a CD. Death Cult is a vital transmission from the generation of Shamanic post-punk gothic futurists.

In 1984, Death Cult evolved into The Cult, releasing Dreamtime that same year and going on to release 11 full-length albums, earning numerous gold and platinum certifications worldwide.

Photo credit: Jackie Middleton

Comments