Deadline For Pembroke Taparelli Submissions Extended To August 30

Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival (PTAFF) is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization founded in 2016. For its fourth annual festival, the Festival is requesting submissions for both short films, feature-length films and screenplays on the themes of Race, Religion, Social Justice and their intersection.

The Festival is currently scheduled to take place November 7- November 10 at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.. In addition to its roster of films, the Festival will include a fine arts exhibition, a panel discussion on the Festival's theme ,a screenplay competition, and the presentation of a play from Nigeria, Wedlock of the Gods.

Awards and prizes will be given to films in the categories of Best Narrative Feature (Domestic and International); Best Documentary (Domestic and International); Best Short; and Best Screenplay.

Deadline for film and screenplay submissions is Friday, August 30, 2019. To submit, go to https://filmfreeway.com/PembrokeTaparelliArtsandFilmFestival

Use promotional discount code PTAFFD50.





