Deadline For Pembroke Taparelli Submissions Extended To August 30

Aug. 19, 2019  

Deadline For Pembroke Taparelli Submissions Extended To August 30

Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival (PTAFF) is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization founded in 2016. For its fourth annual festival, the Festival is requesting submissions for both short films, feature-length films and screenplays on the themes of Race, Religion, Social Justice and their intersection.

The Festival is currently scheduled to take place November 7- November 10 at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.. In addition to its roster of films, the Festival will include a fine arts exhibition, a panel discussion on the Festival's theme ,a screenplay competition, and the presentation of a play from Nigeria, Wedlock of the Gods.

Awards and prizes will be given to films in the categories of Best Narrative Feature (Domestic and International); Best Documentary (Domestic and International); Best Short; and Best Screenplay.

Deadline for film and screenplay submissions is Friday, August 30, 2019. To submit, go to https://filmfreeway.com/PembrokeTaparelliArtsandFilmFestival

Use promotional discount code PTAFFD50.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Announcing The Cast Of BUZZ, A New Work By Susan Ferrara
  • Susanna Phillips And Matthew McDonald Celebrate Ten Years of Twickenham Fest With An Elaborate And Robust Lineup Of Performances
  • Alabama Shakespeare Festival Announces 2019-2020 Season
  • Terrific New Theatre Opens Season 34 With THE CAKE