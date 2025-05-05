David Ives VENUS IN FUR To Be Presented At Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This June, the Hollywood Fringe Festival gets a bold jolt of erotic comedy and subversive power-play with Venus in Fur, David Ives' sizzling two-hander that explores dominance, desire, and the performance of power.

Directed by acclaimed theatre veteran Amir Korangy and starring award-winning duo Rachael Meyers and Bryan McKinley, this dark comedy promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats—and maybe questioning who's really in control.

Running at The Broadwater (Main Stage), 1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038 on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 8:30 PM; Sunday, June 15, 2025 at 10:30 PM; and Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 6:30 PM.

In a dingy New York rehearsal room, a frustrated playwright/director is just about to call it a day—until Vanda arrives. She's unprepared, audacious, and all wrong for the role. Or is she? As the audition spirals into an electrifying tug-of-war, Venus in Fur blurs the boundaries between actor and character, power and submission, performance and reality. It's funny, fearless, and ferociously relevant.

“You've got a master of theatre coming together with actors who have spent their lives dedicated to not just storytelling but the art of the stage,” says Meyers. “Venus in Fur will challenge your assumptions of power, gender, sex and love—and make you laugh at the same time. Get ready for a night that's sexy, sharp, and unforgettable.” McKinley adds, “There's a terrifying and thrilling responsibility as an actor in this play to keep your foot on the gas at all times. It's a beast, and we're ready for it.”

About the Creative Team:

Director: Amir Korangy is a veteran director, actor, and educator with over 40 years of international experience. He has helmed more than 100 plays, from classical to contemporary, in both the U.K. and U.S. His extensive academic career includes teaching at prestigious institutions such as the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and serving as Head of Performance at Mountview Academy in London. As a performer, he starred in the BAFTA-nominated Breath of Life and has had recurring and guest star roles on Superstore, NCIS, Shameless, Dead to Me, and The Old Man. Amir is currently a director at Howie Deutch's Workspace and brings a deep understanding of theatrical craft, narrative structure, and actor-driven storytelling to every project he touches.

Producer & Actress: Rachael Meyers is an award-winning actress, director, writer, and producer known for her role as Josie in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She has appeared on fan-favorite shows like Veronica Mars, All Rise, Champions, and more. Meyers' career has also spanned the stage, including the Ovation-nominated The Elephant Man and the world premiere of Let Me In. Rachael's recent hit Mister Snow won Top of the Festival and Best Writing at the 30 Minutes or Less Festival, and secured her nominations for Best Director and Best Acting. As a filmmaker, Rachael has garnered over 15 awards internationally under her company RM Productions. Her LGBTQ+ short Zoe + Ari screened at 30+ festivals, including the Cannes Court Métrage, and earned her Best Director at the UCLAx Film Fest. A multidisciplinary powerhouse, Rachael blends humor, depth, and originality across her work, and is currently developing multiple features and a sci-fi film/book trilogy.

Producer & Actor: Bryan McKinley (IMDB LINK) is a classically trained actor whose path took him from Indiana University to the Neighborhood Playhouse in NYC. He's performed with Emerging Artists Theatre Company and trained with renowned mentors like Larry Moss and Howie Deutch. In Los Angeles, Bryan starred in Let Me In opposite Jorge Garcia, a performance for which he earned a BroadwayWorld nomination for Best Supporting Performer in a Play. He was also recognized for Best Acting in Mister Snow, which won Top of the Festival at the 30 Minutes or Less Festival. His on-screen credits include The Ghost and the Whale with Tippi Hedren and Jonathan Pryce, and commercial work for brands like TD Ameritrade with Matt Damon. With a sharp comedic instinct and dramatic range, Bryan brings nuance and magnetism to the stage, especially in character-driven, emotionally complex roles like Thomas in Venus in Fur.

About the Playwright

David Ives (born July 11, 1950) is an American playwright known for his sharp wit and mastery of the short form. He gained prominence with All in the Timing, a collection of one-act plays that became a major Off-Broadway success. Ives has also adapted classical French comedies and written full-length works like Venus in Fur. A graduate of Northwestern University and Yale School of Drama, he has contributed to theater, literature, and screenwriting. His work often explores language, humor, and the surreal.

