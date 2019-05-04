Dark Humor World Premiere HFF Production HELL'S FINEST

Written and directed by Ashlynn Judy, Hell'sFinest is a blood-curdling show that'll keep you shaking in your seat until the very end. The immersive horror original play will open on June 9, 2019 at The Complex (Ruby) Theatre.

Tickets on sale at: http://hff19.org/5712

A sadist, a murderer, and a predator, all share one common goal: to become the leader of the finest cult, the Ascendants of Abaddon. There's only one problem. In order to obtain this position, they must go up against each other in a riveting competition to impress the cult's current leader: Adam. He's spectacularly charming and possesses the uncanny ability to influence all those who cross his path. With secrets spilled and matches met, the three contestants grow more and more daring with their desperate attempts to gain total power. However, no matter what happens, no matter who lies and who cheats, Adam always calls the final shots.

THE TEAM:

Playwright and Director - Ashlynn Judy

Costume Designer - Evie Uzarowicz

Cast Includes: Melissa Cindric, Christian Longoria, Malcolm Wise, Sean Little, and Marcus Cannello

Theatre Venue: The Complex (Ruby) Theatre, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038





