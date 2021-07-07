Daniel Thomas Bellusci, Chelsea Emma Franko, Jason Graae & More to Take Part in Upcoming Live Kritzerland Concert

For the 114th Kritzerland show, it's the return of LIVE shows. After a year-and-a-half, Kritzerland is back and so happy to perform live again at Feinstein's Upstairs at Vitello's. It's the usual mix of great theater songs, great movie songs, and, as always, some very rare material you won't be hearing anywhere else. A great cast, some surprises, and you won't want to miss it. Reserve early as the show will most likely sell out, because they are only doing 60% of capacity. And rest easy, Vitello's has made sure everything is safe and according to the California guidelines. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty.

Cast includes:

DANIEL THOMAS BELLUSCI [is an LA native, and the 1st place winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017: Regional: The Fantasticks (Matt) Sierra Madre Playhouse]

CHELSEA EMMA FRANKO [Nat'l Tour: Wicked (Elphaba); Regional: The Addams Family (Wednesday), Company (Marta), Oklahoma (Ado Annie), Chicago (Roxie Hart), Damn Yankees (Gloria)]

JASON GRAAE[Broadway: Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, Snoopy! Drama Desk Nominee; Nat'l Tour: Wicked (Wizard of Oz); movies, TV, opera; he does it all.]

ADRIENNE STIEFEL [WestEnd: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland); Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas)]

ROBERT YACKO [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]

Hosted by Bruce Kimmel. Music Direction: Richard Allen

RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED! Advance tickets save money!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kritzerland-tickets-161813826511

818-769-0905 • Tickets $20 online ($30 at door)