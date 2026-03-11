ROBO WAITRESS ASSASSINS Live Reading Set For Joy Who Lived Trans Theater Festival

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Writers Tilly Bridges and Susan Bridges will present a full-cast live reading of their original cyberpunk action dramedy ROBO WAITRESS ASSASSINS as part of the Joy Who Lived trans theater festival in Los Angeles. The one-night-only performance will take place April 5 at The Hudson Theater main stage and will also be livestreamed, with the stream remaining available for two weeks following the event.

Set in a world where murder is legal, the story follows a cybernetic waitress programmed to assassinate anyone targeted by a powerful corporation known simply as Corporate. After a personal tragedy, she begins to question her programming and attempts to expose the company in order to protect others like herself. The play blends action and comedy while exploring themes of bodily autonomy and systems of control.

ROBO WAITRESS ASSASSINS is written and directed by Tilly Bridges and Susan Bridges and stars Griffin Kelly, Jacks McLaughlin, Kacy Boccumini, Olabisi Kovabel, and Ari Villalon. The performance will take place at The Hudson Theater main stage, located at 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard, on Sunday, April 5 at 12:30 p.m. The running time is approximately 60 minutes, and the event is recommended for audiences ages 18 and older.

Tilly Bridges and Susan Bridges are a married writing team known for their work in animation and comics. Their graphic novel Star Trek Voyager: Homecoming for IDW was named one of the Best Comics of 2025 by Comics Beat and CBR. They have also written for season two of Monster High, where their Monster Fest special received a Velma Award for LGBTQIA+ representation in children’s media, and they served as consultants on season two of Star Trek Prodigy. Their young adult graphic novel Just Another Summer will be released by Maverick in August 2026.

Their short film Long Away, a science fiction story exploring love and connection, has screened at festivals worldwide and received the Best LGBTQ Short award at the San Diego Movie Awards, along with Silver Awards in both the science fiction and LGBTQ categories at the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards. Tilly Bridges is also the author of Begin Transmission: The Trans Allegories of The Matrix and writes weekly essays about trans life.