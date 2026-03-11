THE YOUNG AND THE REST OF US Debuts at Group Rep Theatre with Dark Comedy Mystery

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playwright Tamir Yardenne brings The Young and the Rest of Us, a new dark comedy mystery set behind the scenes of a fictional daytime drama to the stage at the Group Repertory Theatre. The play is directed by Douglas Jewell and produced by Susan Carey Heenan for the Group Rep.

Daytime TV goes off the rails in this wickedly funny murder mystery: stylish, darkly unhinged, and fueled by ambition, power, and deceit. An Emmy is up for grabs.

Set during an Emmy nomination celebration for a long-running soap opera, the play begins when a cast member announces she plans to expose everyone's secrets. 34 minutes later, she's found dead... and suddenly the glamorous world behind the show is full of suspects. As rivalries, affairs, and hidden agendas surface, the characters scramble to uncover the truth before the scandal destroys them all.

Inspired by classic whodunits in the spirit of Agatha Christie, The Young and the Rest of Us blends theatrical mystery with biting Hollywood satire. The play pulls back the curtain on fame, ego, and the chaos that can unfold when actors stop pretending.

Tamir Yardenne is a playwright and actor whose television credits include appearances on the daytime dramas All My Children, Guiding Light and The Young & the Restless. With The Young and the Rest of Us, Yardenne brings his love of mystery storytelling and soaps to the stage.

The cast features the talents of D. Anthony Boone, Tharon Dulla, Evelyn Kotch, Marcel Licera, Suzy London, Cierra Lundy, Erik Nothstein, and Erin Lee Smith.

Performances are on Thursdays and Sundays at 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 4:00pm. There will be talkbacks with the cast and crew after the Saturday matinees on April 4th and April 11th.

The Group Rep Theatre - Upstairs (second floor) is located at 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601. This upstairs facility is not handicapped accessible. Free limited early bird parking is available in the parking lot next to the theatre. Free street parking is also available on Burbank Blvd. as well as side streets.

General Admission: $30. Students/Seniors with ID: $25. Groups 10+: $20. Purchase Tickets: https://thegrouprep.com/show/theyoungandtherestofus/ For reservations & information visit thegrouprep.com or call (818)763-5990.