MEETING IN MY MIND Solo Show Set for Joy Who Lived Trans Theatre Festival

Actor and comedian, Boone Williams, known for her lead role on Netflix's Emmy-winning series, The Dragon Prince presents her one-woman show, "Meeting in My Mind" on Sunday, April 5th at 6:30pm as a part of all-trans theatre festival, The Joy Who Lived.

Created by Boone Williams, Meeting in My Mind is a one-woman show that takes place during a sobriety meeting. Through a series of monologues, we meet a group of misfit characters all stemming from Boone's own wacky psyche. Brimming with queerness and honesty, Meeting in My Mind is laugh-out-loud funny with a heartwarming message about how, despite wildly different backgrounds, we all struggle with finding a place we belong.

Boone Williams (she/her) is an actor, producer, and writer and the creator of Meeting in My Mind. Best known for her role as Astrid on Netflix's The Dragon Prince, she brings her comedic talent and voiceover training to every (yes, every) role in Meeting in My Mind.

Director, Sofia Brown de Lopez (they/she) is a first generation Mexican-American from Marina, CA. They earned their BA in Screenwriting from LMU in 2019, later becoming a fellow of NHMC's Series Scriptwriters program in 2023 and a Disney Writing Program semifinalist in 2024 and 2025. Sofia is thrilled to make their return to theater with Meeting In My Mind. She lives in Los Angeles with her cat, Suki, where she plays flag football and brings the sapphic drama to her DnD campaign.

Runtime is 45 minutes, and tickets can be purchased at: