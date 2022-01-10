Dancer/Choreographer Shade Théret THROWAWAY LINE Postponed at Odyssey Theatre

Berlin-based dancer and choreographer Shade Théret returns to the Odyssey Theatre's Dance at the Odyssey series for a single performance of her newest work, Throwaway Line.



Throwaway Line is a tragic-romantic-thrill-comedy dance solo composed for a deadbeat actress. The story develops as an open diary. Fragmented narratives from the actress's past reveal both her lust and her disgust. The dancing female body is a provocation and escapes categorization. Throwaway Line manifests as a stream of consciousness, a play-through of events that take place post-show, post-performance - always in the aftermath of "giving her all" to her beloved audience. Théret's movements are a dialogue with her fragmented past, and she stages them publicly. She draws on the emotions and makes physical the desires of various personas and social relations from these memories.



A dancer and choreographer working in the field of performance, Théret is based in Berlin. Her practice begins with an interest in interpersonal dynamics and primal motivations around desire. The work is focused on deconstructing classical western dance forms and translating them into movement based gestures that refer to the grotesque and all-consuming human emotional states. Improvisational and scored methods of working are used to play with notions of exertion and exhaustion. Most recently her work collages non linear narratives that deposit emotional sentiment across the landscape of the body. Her work takes shape through live performance, film/video and poetry. Théret holds a B.A. in Dance, Context and Choreography from the University of the Arts Berlin (HZT).



Music and technical direction for Throwaway Line is by Alexander Iezzi, who collects and repurposes materials, sounds and music as a mechanism to poke holes into typical ways that psychology, identity and politics may be perceived. Originally from Tuscon, AZ but now based in Rotterdam and Berlin, Iezzi has performed or exhibited - whether solo or with collaborators such as composer Billy Bultheel or Omsk Social Club - at CTM Festival, Berlin; MoMA, New York; the Kunstinstituut Melly, Rotterdam; Galerija Močvara, Zagreb; and Galleri Syster, Luleå, Sweden, as well as outside of institutions, allowing free-range conditions for the work to wander.



Théret previously performed the world premiere of maybe as part of the Odyssey's 2019 series, which the Los Angeles Times called "... a cleansing sorbet... Théret is an artist of beautiful dimensions."



Throwaway Line was originally commissioned by Isabel Parkes as part of OUT NOW at Uferhallen, Berlin 2021, and is presented with support from the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany.



One performance of Throwaway Line takes place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025. Tickets range from $15 to $20. A Q and A with the artists will follow the performance. Proof of vaccination is required for admission, and masks must be worn throughout the performance. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or go to www.OdysseyTheatre.com.