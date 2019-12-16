Dance Camera West Announces Festival Schedule

Dance Camera West Festival to be presented in January 9-11 2020, in Los Angeles at REDCAT, CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts.

Join DCW for three days of screenings that present 40+ short, experimental and documentary films selected from a record number of 325 submissions representing more than 40 countries. DCW2020 includes works from Asia, Europe and the Americas, that feature dancers young and old, tell stories and create new visions with the body as the moving image--once again exhibiting the best examples worj that expands the possibilities for movement composition by pushing the boundaries of dance beyond what is presentable on stage.

Featuring lauded choreographers like Edouard Lock, founder of the renowned Canadian company La La La Human Steps, renowned filmmaker Katrina McPherson of Scotland, a full evening documentation of Germany's Sasha Waltz (Kreatur), Spain's Sol Pico, as well as many up-and-coming dancers and filmmakers.

As part of a plan to advance the evolution of dance film, DCW2020 will pay screening fees to all selected filmmakers, and has created prizes for the top films that include distribution opportunities with leading theatrical and streaming distributors including ALL ARTS, FIRST RUN FEATURES, ICARUS FILMS, and OVID.tv.

DCW is curated by DCW's returning Artist/Executive Director Kelly Hargraves, one of DCW's original co-founders, and a dance-filmmaker herself. DCW created a diverse committee from across dance aesthetics, comprised of of TK NUMBER of contributors who represent a broad range of ages, genders, races, sexualities and identities who are prominent members of L.A.'s performance and film communities. There will be a distinguished panel of Jurors including David Roussève, and visiting artists Katrina McPherson from Scotland, and Edouard Lock from Canada.

Since 2000, Dance Camera West has connected diverse cultures and environments through its exploration of dance on screen, bringing hundreds of challenging and provocative films to Los Angeles from around the globe, effectively bridging the gap between the uniquely influential Los Angeles film community and the significant local dance populace.

Dance Camera West is one of only a handful of organizations that has been fortunate to partner with some of the most prominent venues and organizations throughout the Los Angeles area. Co-presenters have included the Getty Center, REDCAT at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Directors Guild of America, the Hammer Museum, and many others.

For the full Daily Schedule for Dance Camera West 2020, or click here





