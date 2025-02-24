Da Camera Society To Host Spring Concerts & Los Angeles Conservancy Benefits

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary’s University, has announced its spring concerts featuring superb chamber music in culturally significant sites across LA.

Proceeds from the February 28 and March 1 concerts support Los Angeles Conservancy, a nonprofit working to assess the impacts of the LA fires on historic sites and guide resources and technical assistance to them.

Spring concerts include:

BENEFIT CONCERTS FEATURING TRIO CÉLESTE

Two concerts featuring Trio Céleste benefit historic sites affected by the LA fires. Proceeds from each will be donated to the L.A. Conservancy. Trio Céleste are a dynamic ensemble whose performances have garnered critical acclaim in the US and abroad. Program includes works by Ukrainian and Russian composers.

Fri, Feb 28 – 7:30pm – Chamber Music | OC, Orange County

Sat, March 1 – 2pm – Doheny Mansion, downtown LA

19th-century women composers – Hannah Murray and Nick Galinaitis

Sat, Mar 15 at 7pm – Stimson House

Violinist Hannah Murray and pianist Nick Galinaitis perform works by 19th-century women composers including Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, and Ethel Smyth.

Minetti Quartett – Haydn, Schubert, Shostakovich

Sun, April 6 at 4pm – Pasadena Conservatory

Viennese Minetti Quartett perform Schubert “Rosamunde” and Shostakovich No. 7. Concert in the intimate Barrett Hall.

Mother’s Day concert-brunch – Catherine Gregory and David Kaplan

Sun, May 11 at 11am

Mother’s Day brunch accompanied by music for flute and piano. Concert by flutist Catherine Gregory and pianist David Kaplan.

Ysaÿe’s secret violin concerto – Phillipe Graffin and Sunset Chamberfest

Fri, June 6 at 7:30pm – Pasadena Conservatory

Parisian violinist Phillipe Graffin performs works by Ysaÿe (and more!) at Barrett Hall. Accompanied by members of Sunset Chamberfest.

About Da Camera Society:

The Da Camera Society offers superb musical performances in culturally significant sites, reaching out to audiences in Los Angeles and beyond through public concerts and educational programming.

Tickets and Information

For tickets and more information visit www.dacamerasociety.org/concerts/, or email dacamera@msmu.edu.

