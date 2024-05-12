DRIP Comes To The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A fluid descent into the psychology of trauma. A girl (played by Gia Ochsenbein) fights to be free of the trauma tied to her estranged family. This crushing weight from the past, poisons the relationships of her present. Her customer (played by Ashwath Ram) continues to poke at the boundaries of their connection, while her lover (played by Christopher Martin) fights to make any connection at all. Between the flashes of past agony and glimpses of an uncertain future, the girl takes refuge within the embodiments of her own mind, simply called Left (played by Melody Tay) and Right (played by Lucy Ma.) Drip creates a world of movement and memory, a flowing fountain of raw emotional expression. Drip tackles the issue head on of how the human spirit responds to wounds that simply refuse to be healed.

"Drip" is an unflinching immersion into the worlds of depression, sex work, domestic abuse, and sexual assault. It provides catharsis and connection to those who are at their most isolated. It is not the intent of Drip to shock or sensationalize the violence and abuse women face, but to represent them without fear or restraint. Drip takes the audience on a journey of discovery, to understand the pushes and pulls in life that lead to the seclusion and mental evisceration of a shattered mind and body.

"Drip" will be performed at The Actor's Company in The Other Space.

Performance Dates include:

Tuesday June 11, 2024, 8:30 PM | 75 min

Saturday June 15, 2024, 3:00 PM | 75 min

Friday June 21, 2024, 11:30 PM | 75 min

Saturday June 29, 2024, 9:00 PM | 75 min

Sunday June 30, 2024, 5:30 PM | 75 min

Tickets to Drip can be purchased online at the Hollywood Fringe Website. Tickets are on-sale now!

About the Playwright, Morgan McDonald:

Morgan McDonald is an LA based theatre artist and current MFA student at Calarts, studying acting. This is both their playwright and directorial debut. Past acting credits include The Crucible, Spoon River Anthology, Comedy of Errors, Crave, and Jimmy Jenkenhiemer. They've been an ASM for One Servant, Two Guvnors and The Overcoat. Morgan hopes to continue working on stories that are hard to hear but must be told along with showcasing women in all the ways that make them both strong and vulnerable.

She's excited to share her work with you and thanks to her mom, dad, Matthew, and of course Hobbes for helping her get this far!

About the Producer, Park Lytle:

Park Lytle is an LA based theatre producer and playwright. Originally from Seattle, Park came to Los Angeles to pursue his MFA in Creative Producing from the California Institute of the Arts where he will be entering his third year this November. Park Lytle emphasizes producing new works and collaborating with young playwrights to continue the development of pieces still in their early stages.

This is Park Lytle's second Hollywood Fringe production, last year he produced Ghosts Can't Pay Rent with MB Stage Productions. Other producing credits include Roberto Zucco, Everybody, The Play That Goes Wrong, Herakles, and Jimmy Jenkenheimer: Adventure Super Master.

About the Producer, Lucy Ma:

马千卉 Lucy Ma is an international theatre and film actor. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara and is an MFA2 actor at CalArts. She starred as the lead actress in the first Chinese adaption of the Vagina Monologues (Vagina Project) with production company Orange Sky Golden Harvest Public Company. She was the lead actress in the Count of Oolong Mountain 乌龙山伯爵, completed a national tour in inland China, and is a signed actor of Fun Age Entertainment Co., Ltd. She also starred in a devised theatre piece, Shanghai, by director Sara Rademacher and playwright Linda Alper. She cooperated with Tencent Video and Zhihu to star in The TV series The Future Stores. Lucy Ma's film credits include but are not limited to The Apple, Hold My Hand, Silent Three Lines, Forever, Ferris Wheel, and Harmonica.

