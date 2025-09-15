DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion to Present ESCAPE World Premiere in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Since 1992, DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion has been pushing the boundaries of dance, movement, and storytelling for audiences around the globe. From spellbinding appearances on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” to the thrilling opening of the 66th annual Grammy Awards with Dua Lipa and countless sold-out shows in more than 250 cities and 14 countries – over 100 million people have witnessed the bold, gravity-defying signature work that is DIAVOLO.

Now, as Founder and Creative Director Jacques Heim continues his mission to explore the relationship between the human body and its environment, he has something much more intimate in mind for audiences with his newest venture, ESCAPE. For each performance only 90 people will be seated inside L’ESPACE DIAVOLO, the Company’s black box performance space, to experience the action from only 5 feet away. It’s truly a unique way to experience the powerful feats of sheer beauty, athleticism, and the high-octane narrative.

“I want you to be part of an event, part of something you’ve never seen or felt before. To break boundaries, we’re breaking down the boundary between artist and audience,” explains Jacques Heim. “You should see the sweat, The Bruises, the blood, and even the mistakes – all that goes into the Company’s confluence in the choreography.”

The 70-minute piece explores the conditions of the human struggle. Featuring a company of 22 artists and a variety of custom-made architectural structures, this new work examines themes of

breaking free, danger, survival, freedom, resiliency, and community – tapping into the visceral and vulnerable emotions that fuel us all. The powerful performance is propelled by popular music spanning multiple decades and genres including pop, EDM and rock from the 1970’s to today.

Heim’s vision for breaking down the barriers for audiences also includes pre-show and post-show interactive opportunities for people to experience movement with the architecture pieces as well. Guests are guided by members of the DIAVOLO company to be part of the action by riding the structures featured in the show.

Proceeds from ESCAPE ticket sales and merchandise benefit The DIAVOLO Veterans Program. A core service project of the Company that began in 2016, to help restore military veterans' physical, mental, and emotional strengths through workshops and public performances in communities all around the country. The program draws on the parallels of military life for veterans and the Company’s goals – to work as a team with physical demands and unwavering discipline. Over 700 veterans have participated in the program for which DIAVOLO covers all accommodations, expenses, and fees for every service member. The Program has earned a grant through the Creative Forces®: NEA Military Healing Arts Network - an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs - for efforts to improve the health, well-being, and quality of life for military and veteran populations exposed to trauma. In 2022, Heim was awarded the U.S. Army's Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for the Program's life-changing work.

“In life, it is all about the shared human experience and our resilience in the face of struggle,” adds Heim. “Through our work and our artform together we can escape.”

