DEATHLESS Studio Cast Recording to Have Release Concert at Joe's Pub

Joe’s Pub will celebrate Deathless: Original Studio Cast Recording with a special release concert on Thursday, November 13 at 9:30 PM. In addition to the show’s creator Zack Zadek, the evening will feature members of the album cast, as well as special Broadway guest artists, performing songs from the show as well as a few never-before-heard sneak peaks from Zadek’s upcoming projects.

Deathless, which will be released in digital and steaming formats on Friday, November 7, is a new indie-folk musical with music and lyrics by Zack Zadek. The first two singles – “On We Go” and “A Life” – are currently available. The album – which features orchestrations and additional production by Justin Goldner and Zack Zadek – is produced by Doug Schadt (Maggie Rodgers’ Alaska), with Jonathan Brielle and Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producers. Pre-save the album and hear the first two singles at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/DEATHLESS

The Deathless studio cast includes performances from both rising and established stars from music, theater and film, including Kevin Atwater (acclaimed singer/songwriter), two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins, Newsies), Sara Kays (celebrated singer/songwriter), Maia Reficco (Hadestown, “Pretty Little Liars”), and Nicolette Robinson (Waitress).

Deathless was produced at Goodspeed Musicals. The album features A&R Consulting by Tal Oz of Hundred Days and casting by Benton Whitley of Whitley Theatrical.

In a world where the cure for aging and natural death has been released in America, Hayley Serling and her family take a road trip across the country to Niagara Falls to process the loss of her mother, and decide whether or not to live forever without her. A unique hybrid that features recording artists alongside actors, Deathless is a moving and intimate indie folk musical.

Zack Zadek is a Brooklyn-based musical theater writer named by Playbill as a “writer you should know.” His musical Deathless was produced at Goodspeed (dir. Tina Landau) and won the Weston New Musical Award and The Turning was selected for the 2025 O’Neill Conference. Zack is a MacDowell, Yaddo, Dramatists Guild, VCCA, and Ucross Fellow and a finalist for the Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant. As a songwriter signed to Warner/Chappell Music, his songs have been streamed over 200 million times and certified gold. Upcoming stage projects include musicals for Warner Bros., Universal Studios, XRoads Entertainment and commissions from Manhattan Theatre Club, Discovering Broadway, Arena Stage, and Ars Nova. A forthcoming album will be released this fall by Warner Music. @zackzadek