DEATH OF A SALESMAN by Arthur Miller to Open at The Colony Theatre

Panic Productions will present the Arthur Miller's classic production Death Of A Salesman. Mark Blanchard will direct the cast of a timeless tour de force that includes Joe Cortese, Frances Fisher, Cronin Cullen, Robert Smythe, Paul Ganus, Brian Guest, Gary Hudson, Jennifer Olsberg, Scottie Thompson and Chris Ufland. Opening January 10th, 2025 (Preview Jan. 9th).



Finally, Arthur Miller’s iconic play that won virtually every accolade a play can win, including five Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for Miller, arrives this January at the historic Colony Theatre with an outstanding multiple Award-Winning cast.



Considered by many to be Arthur Miller’s masterpiece, this iconic American drama harnesses bold realism with riveting theatricality and is a commentary on the American Dream which resonates even today.



The cast features Joe Cortese* as “Willy Loman”, Frances Fisher* as “Linda Loman”, Cronin Cullen as “Biff Loman”, Robert Smythe as “Happy Loman”, Paul Ganus as “Uncle Ben”, Brian guest as “Bernard / Stanley”, Gary Hudson as “Charlie”, Jennifer Olsberg as “Letta”, Scottie Thompson as “The Woman / Lady In Bar / Miss Forsythe / Jenny”, Chris Ufland as “Howard Wagner”.



DEATH OF A SALESMAN will open January 10 - 26, 2025. Performances Thursday, Friday & Saturday 7:30pm and Sunday 3:00pm. Preview January 9 at 7:30pm.





