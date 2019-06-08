Crimson Square Theatre Company Takes Up Residency At Beverly Hills Playhouse

Taking residence at the renowned Beverly Hills Playhouse, is a brand new theatre company. The Crimson Square Theatre Company will support and fund five shows per year, showcasing some of the top talent in Los Angeles. Crimson Theatre Company will also support a writer's lab to develop original works.

"I wanted to create a sustainable model for artists to develop their talents. It's unrealistic for an actor, writer or director to be expected to come up with funding for their own shows again and again. If you give them some support, some funding, a mentor, some guidance - that changes everything. A little help goes a long way."

- Faye Viviana - Actress, producer and student at Beverly Hills Playhouse who is spearheading the formation of the company alongside other students and teachers.

"Many of the students at Beverly Hill's Playhouse are both working professionals, as well as students continuing their training. It puts them in a unique position to mentor the up and coming students still in the early stages of their careers. We have actors, writers, director and producers all in the same building, learning to tell story. The program is designed to put them together, give them a platform to create some work and then support to help them get the word out that it's all happening. I think it will create some magic, how could it not?"

- Michael Yavnieli - Director, Actor, and Teacher at Beverly Hills Playhouse.

"We want to create a program that will be the origin story for many great artists of the next generation." - part of Crimson Square's Mission Statement.

Their first year will be sponsored by the Beverly Hill's Playhouse and the 501c3 Cheshire Moon Inc., a non-profit that supports arts education and performance opportunity. Contributions towards their season can be made at their website www.CrimsonSquare.org.

The Pulitzer Prize winning play Dinner With Friends, by Donald Margulies, opens June 14th at Beverly Hills Playhouse, 254 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211. The play is the first of 5 shows to go up for Crimson Square Theatre Company's first season. Starring Samantha Sloyan*, Jay Huguley, Chris Devlin, and Tania Gonzalez. Lisagaye Tomlinson and Bryan McKinley will play understudies. The production is directed by Michael Yavnieli.

Dates - Fridays and Saturdays @8pm, Sundays @2pm and 7pm, June 14 to June 30, 2019

Location - Beverly Hills Playhouse - 254 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Website -www.CrimsonSquare.org

Tickets - $25 available via the website or at the door





