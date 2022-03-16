Cornelius Eady Will Present Talk On White Gaze and Black Body At Gibney Center

Poet, playwright, and songwriter Cornelius Eady will deliver a talk on the white gaze and the Black body as part of Gibney Center's Spring 2022 Deeper Lecture Series.

Cornelius Eady, Professor of English, and John C. Hodges Chair of Excellence at the University of Tenn. Knoxville, poet, playwright, songwriter and Cave Canem Co-Founder. He is the author of several poetry collections, including Victims of the Latest Dance Craze, winner of the 1985 Lamont Prize; The Gathering of My Name, nominated for the 1992 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry; Brutal Imagination, and Hardheaded Weather. He wrote the libretto to Diedra Murray's opera Running Man, which was short listed for the Pulitzer Prize in Theatre, and his verse play Brutal Imagination won the Oppenheimer Prize for the best first play from an American Playwright in 2001. His awards include Fellowships from the NEA, the Guggenheim Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, and was The Miller Family Endowed Chair in Literature and Writing and Professor in English and Theater at The University of Missouri-Columbia.

WHEN & WHERE: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 7:00 - 8:30 PM EDT

Online

TICKETS: Prices: $10-15

Tickets available for purchase on Gibney's website.