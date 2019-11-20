Corey Helford Gallery Presents 6th Annual ART COLLECTOR STARTER KIT VI Group Show

On Saturday, December 14th, downtown Los Angeles' Corey Helford Gallery will proudly present their sixth annual group show, entitled Art Collector Starter Kit, featuring new 12" x 12" works by 100 artists, displayed throughout the Main Gallery.

What started only six years ago, instantly became a success and thus, an annual tradition. CHG's aim was to have the top artists in the New Contemporary art scene create all new 12" x 12" works that would be more affordable for beginning collectors. This way, new collectors could own works from their favorite artists rather than settling for whatever was in their price range.

The exhibition was met with huge crowds and marvelous enthusiasm and this year CHG introduces ACSK VI, featuring world-renowned artists such as HUSH, Ben Frost, Soey Milk, Josh Agle (SHAG), Okuda San Miguel, Hikari Shimoda, Mayuka Yamamoto and many more.



The Art Collector Starter Kit VI group show opens Saturday, December 14th from 7:00pm-11:00pm in the Main Gallery, alongside Lauren Marx's solo show Chimera in Gallery 2 and a four-artist show with Bao Pham, kelogsloops, Sasha Ira, and Josh Tiessen in Gallery 3. Corey Helford Gallery is located at 571 S. Anderson St. Los Angeles, CA 90033 and normal hours are Tuesday - Saturday, from 12pm - 6pm.



About Corey Helford Gallery: Corey Helford Gallery (CHG) was first established in 2006 by Jan Corey Helford and her husband, television producer and creator, Bruce Helford (The Conners, Anger Management, The Drew Carey Show, George Lopez) and has since evolved into one of the premier galleries of New Contemporary art. Its goals as an institution are the support and growth of young and emerging, to well-known and internationally established artists.

CHG represents a diverse collection of International Artists, primarily influenced by today's pop culture and collectively encompassing style genres such as New Figurative Art, Pop Surrealism, Neo Pop, Graffiti and Street Art. CHG is located in Downtown Los Angeles in a robust 12,000 square foot building presenting new exhibitions approximately every six weeks.

For more info and an upcoming exhibition schedule, visit CoreyHelfordGallery.com.





