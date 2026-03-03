Conner Criswell Appointed Managing Director at A Noise Within

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Noise Within has appointed the company's general manager, Conner Criswell, to the position of managing director.

“For the past three years, Conner has served as general manager and demonstrated exceptional leadership,” said A Noise Within co-artistic directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott in a joint statement. “One of his many significant accomplishments is the creation and implementation of an ambitious five-year strategic plan. Conner's expertise, vision and dedication made him a natural choice. Our entire team is delighted to welcome Conner in this new position and continue to build on ANW's success.”

Criswell holds an M.A. from the University of Denver in Art and Culture Management and a B.A. in Theater Arts from the University of Oregon. Prior to joining A Noise Within, he served as executive associate and rental manager at Orlando Shakespeare Theater. His background includes producing and managing live events, contract negotiation, marketing, sales and fundraising. He has an extensive guest service background, having worked in several roles at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL. Back home in Eugene, OR, Conner also worked with The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts and Upstart Crow Studios

“I’m deeply honored to step into the role of managing director after serving as general manager during my first three seasons with this extraordinary company,” he says. “It has been a privilege to grow alongside this remarkable organization and witness firsthand the passion and artistic excellence that define our work. As we prepare to celebrate our 35th anniversary next season, I’m excited to honor our rich history while building a bold, sustainable future for our artists, audiences, and community.”

A Noise Within is a leading regional producer based in Pasadena, California. ANW’s award-winning resident company is committed to representing the entire community at their state-of-the-art, 324-seat performance space. In addition to producing world-class performances of classic theater, the organization runs robust education programs with the goal of inspiring diverse audiences of all ages.