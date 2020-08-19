Compound Announces Airrion Copeland as Executive Director

Compound will open in the Zaferia District of Long Beach in September 2020.

Compound, a new cultural non-profit dedicated to the intersection of contemporary art, wellness, and community opening October 2020 in Long Beach, has announced the appointment of Airrion Copeland as its Executive Director, effective immediately. Founder and Creative Director Megan Tagliafferi shares, "With a background in business, wellness, nonprofit environmental work and film, the breadth of Copeland's experience suits the amalgam of Compound's mission and programming."



Known as "Air," he comes to Compound from his most recent post as the Executive Director of the nonprofit The 5 Gyres Institute - an environmental and social justice organization dedicated to the eradication of plastic pollution. Historically he has served as Senior Vice President of Mercy for Animals, National Program Director for CoachArt, and Program Director for UCLA Health System, and produced the award-winning documentary film on the history of African-American surfers entitled White Wash (2011). Tracing the rich history of surfing in Hawaii and on the Western Coast of Africa, Air's film establishes strong links between Jim Crow laws and the enduring absence of swimming in African American culture. The story is narrated by Grammy Award® winner Ben Harper with Tariq "Blackthought" Trotter of the Roots and told through the eyes of black surfers from Hawaii, Jamaica, Florida, and California.



Compound Curator and Artistic Director Lauri Firstenberg continues, "With an MBA, MFA, BA, and over twenty years in yoga and mindfulness meditation, Air's education and experience informs us that he is the leader we need to build a 21st century cultural and community centric organization during this time as we open in the face of our present collective challenges and experiences."



"I look forward to joining a cultural institution whose mission is to create an equitable space for all through community-focused programs that align with my own values," said Executive Director Airrion Copeland.



Compound will open in the Zaferia District of Long Beach in September 2020. Program highlights include educational programs by Slanguage, an artist collective dedicated to engage and empower underserved youth, and a partnership with LA-based artist and designer Josue Thomas's Stop Being Racist! Campaign-a platform that intends to offer alternative vision that can help youth prevail through strained racial tension. In advance of its public opening, Compound is continuing its partnership with the national emergency grant organization Artist Relief to provide free digital wellness resources commissioned by artists with artists impacted by COVID-19 in mind. Each Monday, this weekly series is shared on Compound and Artist Relief's social media channels as part of both organization's mission to support the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of their communities. Participating artists include Daniel Alexander Jones, Fariha Róisín, Jackie Sumell, Miguel Gutierrez, Nicolás Dumit Estévez Raful Espejo, Sharon Bridgforth, and Mario Ybarra Jr. - co-founder of Slanguage.



Compound Commissions, the organization's signature program, will debut this October with Glenn Kaino's Tidepools, an intimate three-part installation composed of a cloud chamber, wishing well, and sound bath. Additional commissions by Anna Sew Hoy, Lita Albuquerque, Autoban, Tofer Chin, and Chrysanne Stathacos will be on view throughout the complex. The Warehouse will feature rotating exhibitions curated by Lauri Firstenberg. The inaugural exhibition, Chaos To Cosmos, will feature artists addressing topics of hope and belonging, nature and beauty, and the mysteries of the universe, including: Billy Al Bengston, Gisela Colon, Fred Eversley, Seffa Klein, Eamon Ore-Giron, Helen Pashgian, Fay Ray, Rachel Rose, Gail Stoicheff, and Alma Thomas.

Photo Credit: Meghan McGarry

