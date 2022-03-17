Complexions Contemporary Ballet Presents Ballet Tribute To David Bowie in April

Complexions Contemporary Ballet, a "matchless American dance company" (Philadelphia Inquirer), makes its Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts debut with three performance on April 14, 15 and 16, 2022, 7:30 pm, in the Bram Goldsmith Theater. The New York City-based company presents two works by Co-Founder/Co-Artistic Director Dwight Rhoden, including the West Coast premiere of Snatched Back From the Edges, described by Rhoden as a piece that celebrates the strength and resilience of humanity.

Set to an eclectic soundscape of music by Beethoven, Jon Batiste, Shirley Caesar, Tye Tribbett, Jessye Norman, Le'Andria Johnson and Aloe Blacc, it features a range of solos, partnering and ensemble work, building layers of dazzling movement. Additionally, Complexions performs StarDust, an "utterly transfixing" (Billboard) dance tribute to the life and music David Bowie - replete with glam rock-inspired costumes - set to some of the pop legend's iconic hits.

This bold, spectacular extravaganza has thrilled audiences around the globe since its debut in 2016. A post-performance talk-back with company members will be held immediately after the opening night performance on April 14.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet, noted for its technical precision, power and passion, is blazing a new path in the dance world with its groundbreaking mix of styles ranging from ballet to hip hop. Led by Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, "hailed as two of the greatest virtuosos ever to emerge from (Alvin) Ailey land" (The New York Times), Complexions has awakened audiences to an exciting original genre with its singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet. With its stunningly gifted dancers and powerful choreography, the company has been featured on the hit TV show So You Think You Can Dance. It has presented its unique vision of human movement in more than 20 countries on five continents and well as to more than 20 million television viewers. "Companies like Complexions are game-changing: they're forging a path for what ballet can be instead of what it historically has been" (The Guardian).

Other performances at The Wallis in April include Kelli O'Hara with Seth Rudetsky (April 2); Timo Andres, Piano Recital (April 7); Suzana Bartal and the Calder Quartet (April 9); and Sunday Funday: Spring Groove and Dance Sunday (April 10). The World Premiere production of The Excavation of Mary Anning, originally slated to open in February, has moved to The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season.

Dance @ The Wallis is made possible in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $39-$99, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit https://thewallis.org/quartet.