Complete Casting Announced For (mostly)musicals: 2020 VISION At Rockwell

(mostly)musicals has announced the full cast for their 35th edition, 2020 VISION: It's a new YEAR, a new DECADE, and a new LOCATION: Rockwell: Table and Stage!

Put on your rose-colored glasses and greet 2020 with award-winning music director Gregory Nabours at the piano! (mostly)musicals will bring all you've come to expect from the last 6 seasons and more to Rockwell: incredible performances from stars - and stars-in-the-making, party favors, and our open mic afterparty, hosted by Emily Clark! And since it's January, that means the FOCUS is on HAPPY music!

2020 VISION will feature performers from Broadway and LA including: Tony nominee Sharon McNight (STARMITES), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Amanda Kruger (UMPO series at Rockwell), Bella Hicks (BRONCO BILLY at Skylight), Danny Bernardo (East/West's MAMMA MIA), Dionne Gipson (FOR THE RECORD: SCORSESE AMERICAN CRIME REQUIEM at the Wallis; TV: "NCIS"), Domonique Paton (national tour: LES MIS), EK Dagenfield (FORUM at the Garry Marshall), Emily Clark ("Stealing Focus"), Erron Crawford (Rockwell Musical Porody's IT), Jackbenny, Joan Almedilla (B'way: MISS SAIGON), singer/songwriter Kate Ferber, Matt Valle (world premiere: SKULLDUGGERY), Omer Shaish (RADIO CITY XMAS SPECTACULAR), Tommy Hobson (TV: "Fresh Beat Band", LA Ovation winner: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'), Vanessa Reseland (West End & national tour of Fiasco's INTO THE WOODS), and Zachary Ford (RAGTIME at Pasadena Playhouse).

And if your 2020 VISION includes being onstage, sign up for our open mic afterparty! Get there early to enjoy Rockwell's great food and drinks - something on the menu is sure to catch your EYE!

Tickets are $20 and $30 and are available at https://rockwell-la.com/event/mostlymusicals-2020-vision/. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 8pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. (mostly)musicals is produced by Amy Francis Schott, with music director Gregory Nabours.

Rockwell: Table & Stage is located at 1714 N. Vermont in Los Feliz. Valet and street parking are available. For more information, visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com, or follow us on FB, YouTube, IG, and Twitter @ /mostlymusicals





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You