Company of Angels Presents WHAT'S GOING ON? A Virtual Play Festival
Celebrating 60 years as Los Angeles' oldest non-profit theater company, Company of Angels presents a live-streamed event What's Going On? A Virtual Play Festival: Watch What's Going On? live on Saturday, August 1 & 8 at 8 PM PST on Youtube at https://bit.ly/CoAWhatsGoingOn, Facebook Live at Facebook.com/CompanyofAngels or via their Website at companyofangels.org/whatsgoingon
Inspired by Marvin Gaye's 1970's hit song, these 5-Minute Plays are set during the uprising in Los Angeles and the world that's followed the murder of George Floyd by Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unrest, like in 1992, has sparked widespread protests, looting, assault, and arson, all during a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic that has killed over 143,000 people in the UnitedStates alone.
The festival features 15 new short plays by Los Angeles based playwrights that address not just one aspect of what we're going through, but rather speak to what happens when you add civil unrest to a pandemic, racism to a quarantine and a mask to social media? Plays are written by Tamadhur Al-Aqeel, Ricardo A. Bracho, Diana Burbano, Mauro Flores Jr., Kimba Henderson, Howard Ho, Henry Alexander Kelly, Mildred Lewis, Israel Lopez Reyes, Tim Lounibos, Ronald McCants, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Zury Ruiz, Lui Sanchez, Judy Soo Hoo, directed by Sylvia Cervantes Blush, Lia Fahkouri, Mauro Flores Jr., Justin Huen, Jacole Kitchen, Kila Kitu, Jully Lee, Bruce Lemon, Joyce Liu-Countryman, Heather McLane, Armando Molina, Danny Munoz, Julianna Stephanie Ojeda, Keiana Richàrd and Jeff Torres with performances by Alex Alpharaoh, Jasmine Ashanti, Richard Azurdia, Rebekah Boroughs, Matt Callahan, Victor Chi, Rafeal Clements, Elizabeth Covarrubias, Rogelio Douglas III, Luis Kelly Duarte, Analisa Gutierrez, Taylor Hawthorne, Edward Hong, Justin Huen, Danny Huen, Alex Jimenez, Nona Johnson, Tey Johnson, Jully Lee, Gavin Lee, Bruce Lemon, Rudy Marquez, Tahirih Moeller, Xavi Moreno, Nakasha Norwood, Sherrick O'Quinn, Julianna Stephanie Ojeda, Bernadette Speake,s Cairo Spencer, Deja Thompson, Jeff Torres, Silvia Tovar, Atiya Walcott and Charlotte Williams.
"For more than 60 years we've had the privilege of sharing the wonder of storytelling together. We've persevered through the fire of 1988 that destroyed our theatre, the L.A. Riots, the 2008 recession, and gentrification forcing us to move from theatre to theatre. None of those events has stopped us like Covid-19 has. With What's Going On?, Company of Angels continues its commitment to support diverse L.A based artists and to tell stories from unique underrepresented voices." said Xavi Moreno, Producing Director
What's Going On? is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged, To Donate visit www.companyofangels.org/donate