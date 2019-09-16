Comedian Frankie Quinones Headlines The Wiltern On Friday, September 27

Comedian Frankie Quinones headlines The Wiltern on Friday, September 27th at 8:00PM.

Tickets are $25-$32.50 and tickets are available by going to https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/090056ADADC526F9?

This amazing show is will include his amazing repertoire of characters ranges from a hippie woman named Sun Diamond, to Juanita Carmelita, a spicy Latina diva on a budget, to Creeper, a Cholo who has changed his life in a positive direction. Catch these characters and more on Frankie's new web series "The Funny Drop" on the Más Mejor YouTube channel produced by Broadway Video and NBC Universal.

Frankie brings a performance that is often compared to a one-man variety show. He has performed for our troops overseas in Japan, Europe, and the Middle East and has toured with some of the industry's most respected headliners including Craig Robinson, Paul Rodriguez, and Eddie Griffin to name a few. He can be seen on Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Funny Or Die, and SeeSo.

