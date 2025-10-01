Comedian Brian Regan Returns to Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Brian Regan is slated to bring his legendary stand-up comedy to the Kavli Theatre on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 8:00pm.

Acclaimed by critics, adored by fans, and admired by fellow comedians as one of the best in the business, Regan is known for his sharp observational humor, physical comedy, and the ability to turn everyday moments into hilarious stories. Vanity Fair called Regan, “the funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly said he’s, “your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus-year career on the strength of his material alone, Regan’s non-stop theatre tour continuously fills venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

Regan co-stars in three seasons of Peter Farrelly’s TV series, Loudermilk, which moved to Netflix on January 1, 2024, ranking in the Top 10 TV shows on Netflix for over a month. Regan received praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.

Brian stars in two Netflix stand-up specials, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, and Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers, and he stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan.

Regan made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history. Regan has performed at The Leicester Square Theatre in London, and he is a regular at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. He performed at Carnegie Hall following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Brian’s tour has included visits to Denver’s legendary 8600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 15,000-seat Huntsman Center Arena in Salt Lake City.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Regan is the stand-up comedian guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Regan was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, October 5 at 10:00am and are priced starting at $53. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit here.

