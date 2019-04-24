Christopher Sepulveda & 3Gems Productions Announce BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW

Christopher Sepulveda & 3Gems Productions present a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW, written by Bekah Brunstetter (Producer/Writer "This Is Us," The Cake) and directed by Brandon Baer. BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW will preview on Saturday, May 18 at 8pm; Sunday May 19 at 2pm; Wednesday, May 22 & Thursday, May 23 at 8pm; will open on Friday, May 24 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, June 9 at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Young newlywed Melody has never been to a funeral - until her husband dies in a plane crash. Expected to instantly assume proper widowhood, Melody is left to wonder, what's the right way to grieve? Fortunately, her mother-in-law is a professional. Widow, that is. Under her guidance, Melody must try her best to be a good little widow. An emotional comedy about loss and longing from Peabody Award-winning Writer/Producer of NBC's Hit "This Is Us."

Bekah Brunstetter will be participating in a talk-back following the performance on Saturday, June 1st.

REBECCA LEAH "Bekah" BRUNSTETTER (Playwright) is an American screenwriter and playwright. Her published plays include F*cking Art, which won top honors at the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival, Oohrah!, Be a Good Little Widow, Going to a Place Where You Already Are, and The Cake, a play inspired by events leading to the US Supreme Court case Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. She is a founding member of The Kilroys, which annually produces The Kilroys' List. Her television work includes writing for I Just Want My Pants Back, Underemployed, Switched at Birth, and American Gods, and both writing and producing on "This Is Us," for which she was nominated twice for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

BRANDON BAER (Director) is an LA-based director of both theatre and film. Recent credits include What Happened to Laura Lopezby Ilana Peña (world premiere), John Patrick Shanley's Women of Manhattan (The Broadwater Theater), Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park (StageSceneLA Award for Best Director), Harold and Maude (adapted by the film's writer, Colin Higgins), and Steven Dietz's Private Eyes (StageScene LA and Santa Monica Theatre Guild awards for Best Director). As the Artistic Director of Musical Theatre Repertory, he directed Little Shop of Horrors, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Merrily We Roll Along, and Tick, Tick...BOOM!. His film work has been featured on Funny or Die and in numerous domestic and international festivals. Brandon is a graduate of USC's School of Cinematic Arts and is represented by Circle of Confusion.

CHRISTOPHER SEPULVEDA (Producer) is a film and theatre producer based in Southern California having most recently worked on the Tony award-winning Broadway production, First National Tour and West End premiere of An American in Paris with Apples and Oranges Studios and the hit Broadway revival of Spring Awakening with Deaf West Theatre (which he previously produced in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills). THEATRE: 2013 Ovation Award-winning production of The Color Purple (Best Musical), 2011 Ovation nominated production of Take Me Out (Best Production), Los Angeles resident premieres of Altar Boyz and Haram Iran (GLAAD Media Award Nom) among others. FILM: "Followed," "Manson Family Vacation," "GBF," "He's Way More Famous Than You," "Somewhere Slow," "Exquisite Corpse,"and others. PAST: Beacon Pictures, ICM. @cjpsepulveda.

3GEMS PRODUCTIONS (Producer) is proud of be part of this amazing creative team presenting:Be A Good Little Widow. A young production company formed to create and produce stage and screen theatrical and musical productions, it's first production, a short film, "Friendly Neighborhood Coven" was created by women for women about when a struggling single mother finds out her 15-year-old daughter is pregnant, she turns to help from an unlikely source-her long-estranged friend's thoroughly modern coven. It has been selected for several film festivals and is nominated for Best Comedy at the Westchester Film Festival.

Sterling Beaumon (Co-Producer) started his acting career on stage with West Coast Ensemble's The Grapes of Wrath, he continued doing numerous Equity shows including, The Geffen Playhouse production of All My Sons. On television, Beaumon's starring roles include Netflix' "The Killing," Dick Wolf's "Law & Order: True Crime," Melissa Rosenberg's "Red Widow" and he started his career as "Young Ben" in "Lost." Sterling is actively acting and producing, having produced two short films this year.

The Cast of BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW will feature (in alphabetical order): Sandy Bainum as Hope (Broadway; 42ndStreet, Musical Theatre West; Catch Me If You Can), Sterling Knight as Craig (Disney's "Sonny With a Chance" & ABC Family's "Melissa & Joey"), Khylin Rhambo as Brad ("Teen Wolf" "Ender's Game") and Adrienne Visnic as Melody (Million Dollar Quartet, 3D Theatricals; Real Housewives The Musical, Garry Marshall Theatre).

The Design Team for BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW is as follows: Set Design by Pete Hickok; Lighting Design by Matthew Brian Denman; Sound Design by Jesse Mandapat; Costume Design by Allison Dillard. Properties Design by Michael O'Hara. The Production Stage Manager is Jamie Salinger.

BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW will preview on Saturday, May 18 at 8pm; Sunday May 19 at 2pm; Wednesday, May 22 & Thursday, May 23 at 8pm; and will open on Friday, May 24 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, June 9 at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm.

Ticket prices range from $35 - $45. Tickets available online at OvationTix -https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1010034 or by calling the box office at (310) 477-2055 x2.





