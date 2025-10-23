Chris Mann, Hugh Sheridan and More to Join Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The City of Beverly Hills and the Rodeo Drive Committee will present the return of one of Southern California’s most beloved holiday traditions – a sparkling and magical program of holiday décor and entertainment including the annual Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration that will take place on Thursday, November 13 from 5-8 PM.

Thousands are expected to gather under the glittering palm trees on the iconic, palm tree-dotted luxury fashion street for the grand illumination of Rodeo Drive’s holiday lights and décor.

This year’s theme, Enchanted Holiday Dreams, takes inspiration from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Ballet — celebrating imagination, courage, and love through the timeless story of Clara and her magical Christmas Eve adventure. Adorned in shades of gold, blue, red, and white, the center median will feature Nutcracker-inspired and ballerina ornaments set beneath the sparkle of lights cascading from palm to palm. Wrapped tree trunks and glistening white rose bushes will bring a romantic, dreamlike glow to all. “Our Holiday Lighting Celebration is one of Beverly Hills’ most cherished traditions, a magical night where our community comes together to kick off the season with joy, gratitude, and unity,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian.“As Rodeo Drive sparkles with lights, fireworks fill the sky, and music fills the air, we’re reminded of the spirit that connects us and the beauty of celebrating side by side. It’s a night for everyone — kids, parents, neighbors, friends and visitors, to make memories and welcome the holidays in true Beverly Hills style.”

"The reveal of this year's holiday decor Enchanted Holiday Dreams invites everyone to rediscover the magic and meaning of the holidays inspired by the timeless tale of The Nutcracker, ” said Kathy Gohari, President of the Rodeo Drive Committee.

“It’s a celebration of love and dreams — values that resonate deeply across our luxury retail community and with all who visit Rodeo Drive. We are truly excited to welcome the stellar line up of performers to our holiday stage on the street of dreams!”

The special evening which is free and open to all, will feature live performances by award-winning local and International Artists. Viral sensation, Billboard-charting recording artist, and Broadway star Chris Mann, will perform the bold classic-rock-meets-big-band anthem and title track “Santa, We’re Ready” from his brand-new holiday EP dropping the next day. A finalist on The Voice with Christina Aguilera, he went on to star in more than 700 performances as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera’s 25th Anniversary Tour, and has become a PBS holiday favorite with appearances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and beyond. Offstage, Chris will also lend his comedic commentary on NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast for the fourth year in a row.Australian Superstar Hugh Sheridan, whose new Christmas Album “The Merriest” has just dropped, will perform the world premiere of his original Christmas song “Loco Navidad”. Hugh has performed for royalty, topped the charts Down Under and won five consecutive Best Leading Male Actor Awards for his work on screen and the Australian equivalent of a Tony Award in Australia. He has danced with everyone from The Australian Ballet to The Paris Opera Ballet, and his band California Crooners Club has wowed audiences across the globe. James Tormé, the male jazz vocalist also known as “The Prince of Jazz” , whose father and Beverly Hills resident Mel Tormé, a three time Grammy winner and Jazz legend would have turned 100 years this year, will perform the 80-year old sensation “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” , soon to be part of the Grammy Hall of Fame at the Grammy Museum. Internationally acclaimed, award-winning guzheng performer, composer, recording artist and guqin artist Bei Bei also joins the headlining performers. As one of the world’s premier guzheng musicians, she has played a key role in bringing this ancient Chinese instrument to a global audience. Since her 2006 debut, she has been featured on several Disney movie soundtracks, performed with Christina Aguilera, appeared as a soloist with the Pacific Symphony, and released several critically acclaimed original music albums. Guests on Rodeo Drive will experience her unique fusion of Chinese and Western music.



Dazzling special guest performances will include a spectacular set from The Nutcracker Ballet by West Side School of Ballet - Santa Monica; a special performance presented by Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts; two numbers from The Soul of The Holidays, the show celebrating the Sounds of Motor City in support of Altadena with benefits going to Black Freedom Fund, presented by Kellum Entertainment in partnership with the Schmidt Foundation; a set from the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, and a performance by the USC Trojan Dance Force, the official dance team of USC Athletics. The evening’s entertainment will also include sounds by DJ Lady Sha, a hand bell melody by Belle Choir, a myriad of holiday vocalists and the traditional New Orleans Second Line band.Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration 2024, photo by Kate Jones, courtesy the Rodeo Drive Committee Magical Street Spectacle The street will come alive with a whoosh of Nutcracker-inspired and Sugarplum skaters and the pirouettes of stilt ballerinas. Nutcracker “Mouse King” holiday helpers will be on hand, joined by roaming puppets, animated life-size sweets, and the sound of carolers. Mother Ginger will surprise with performers appearing unexpectedly from under the swathes of large-scale costumes. Guests can also enjoy gourmet bites from local food trucks and fine wines at two wine gardens courtesy of Autovault, GEARYS Beverly Hills and 208 Rodeo. Captivating photo moments will provide picture-perfect memories for all ages.