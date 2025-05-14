Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. Reveals Principal Cast for RICHARD III Coming June 2025

Featuring five standout performers with credits spanning Broadway, Shakespeare festivals, and major screen roles.
Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. has announced the principal Equity cast for its upcoming production of Richard III, featuring five standout performers with credits spanning Broadway, Shakespeare festivals, and major screen roles.
The cast includes:
"Playing Richard III in our inaugural production is an honor, especially alongside a dream cast of professionals and local artists I deeply admire," said Blake Ellis. "This production is a true reflection of our mission: to bring world-class Shakespeare to the Valley, and to make sure our impressive local talent has a seat at the table, working shoulder to shoulder with seasoned professionals."
Richard III runs June 6-15, 2025 at the Historic Warnors Theatre in Fresno, CA. For additional information on auditions, upcoming shows, or ticket availability, please visit www.chanticleershakes.com.
