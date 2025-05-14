Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. Reveals Principal Cast for RICHARD III Coming June 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. has announced the principal Equity cast for its upcoming production of Richard III, featuring five standout performers with credits spanning Broadway, Shakespeare festivals, and major screen roles.

The cast includes:

Jacqueline Antaramian*, Fresno native and Broadway veteran (Julius Caesar with Denzel Washington, Dr. Zhivago), with screen credits including The Old Man, Homeland, and American Gods

Blake Ellis*, another Fresnan, and Artistic Director of Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. (Tender Napalm - Off-Broadway, Love's Labour's Lost - Royal Shakespeare Company, and Netflix's Unbelievable)

Kathleen McCall* (Decades-long career spanning Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national tours)

George Mount* (Former Artistic Director - Seattle Shakespeare Co.; Founder/Artistic Director - Wooden O Theatre)

Cameron Varner* (Dante's Inferno - Open Window Theatre; King Lear, Twelfth Night - Montana Shakespeare in the Park)

"Playing Richard III in our inaugural production is an honor, especially alongside a dream cast of professionals and local artists I deeply admire," said Blake Ellis. "This production is a true reflection of our mission: to bring world-class Shakespeare to the Valley, and to make sure our impressive local talent has a seat at the table, working shoulder to shoulder with seasoned professionals."

Richard III runs June 6-15, 2025 at the Historic Warnors Theatre in Fresno, CA. For additional information on auditions, upcoming shows, or ticket availability, please visit www.chanticleershakes.com.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 16% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 10% Vote Now!