Central Works Season Opens With BOSS MCGREEDY in March

Performances run March 2-31.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: Cast & Creative Of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet Photo 4 Video: Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet

Central Works Season Opens With BOSS MCGREEDY in March

Central Works Season opens March 2 with Boss McGreedy (Mar 2–Mar 31) by Gary Graves, at the historic Berkeley City Club. In this Gilded Age comedy Boss McGreedy, the former boss of New York City languishes in prison. He yearns for freedom and a chance to “get back in the game” despite his 200 convictions on fraud and corruption. Written and directed by Gary Graves, the cast features Brian Herndon* as Dudley Townsend, Anna Ishida* as O’Brian Bryant and Michael Ray Wisely* as the eponymous Boss McGreedy. Costume design is by Tammy Berlin, props by Cyndi Lagodzinski, sound by Gregory Scharpen, and Stage Management by Natalia Rivera-Ramos.

“Early on in the development of Boss McGreedy, we came upon an old saying, first attributed to the Greek philosopher Sextus Empiricus; it’s come down to us as, ‘The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine.’  I’d love to believe that’s true.” remarks playwright Gary Graves.

Bill McGreedy, the former boss of New York City, in 1876 is in prison on Blackwell’s Island in the East River.  Convicted on over 200 counts of fraud and corruption, he fears he may spend the rest of his days in the slammer. When an unexpected offer comes from the Attorney General’s “Special Counsel,” Bill sees a chance to regain his freedom and get back in the game. All he has to do is…tell the truth.

The 2024 season will continue with Accused! by Patricia Milton (Jul 13–Aug 1), and  The Contest by Gary Graves (Oct 19–Nov 17).

Biographies

GARY GRAVES is a director and playwright living in the San Francisco Bay Area. Since 1998, he’s been a resident playwright and company co-director at Central Works, developing 73 world premiere productions with the company, many of which were either written and/or directed by him. Some of the plays he has written for the company include Mondragola, The Lion & the Fox, Machiavelli’s The Prince (all part of his cycle of plays on the life of Niccolò Machiavelli), Wonderland, Chekhov’s WARD 6, Palace Wreckers, Edward King, Project Ahab, Lola Montez, Enemy Combatant, The Mysterious Mr. Looney, Misanthrope, Mata Hari, and Pyrate Story. He directed the company’s ﬁrst collaboratively developed script, Roux, at the Berkeley City Club in 1997. He also leads the Writers Workshop at Central Works and teaches playwriting regularly at the Berkeley Rep School of Theater.

Anna Ishida* (O'Brian Bryant/Aparishio) was last seen at Central Works (10 years ago) as the title character in Red Virgin. Currently based in the Bay Area but also performs on the East Coast - recent credits include: originating the role of  Natalya/B in This Much I Know (Aurora Theater), Olga in The Three Sisters (Two River Theater, NJ), The Antelope Party (Dutch Kills, NYC), Shipwreck (Woolly Mammoth, DC), Moby-Dick (American Repertory Theater, MA), Henry VI Parts 1 & 2 (NAATCO, NYC - Drama Desk Nomination: Best Revival), Trigger (Leviathan Lab, NYC), It Can’t Happen Here (Staged & Radio Play @ Berkeley Rep, CA), Mr. Burns: a post-electric play (American Conservatory Theater & The Guthrie, CA/MN), Water by the Spoonful (Theatreworks Silicon Valley, CA), Beowulf—A Thousand Years of Baggage (Shotgun Players/Banana Bag & Bodice: US/UK tours). Film: I Am a Ghost and Bitter Melon (writer/director/composer: H.P. Mendoza). annaishida.com

Brian Herndon* (Townsend/Hunt/Flanagan) is delighted to return to Central Works, last appearing as Louis in Robert Louis Stevenson: Jekyll and Hyde in 2016. He performed with Michael Ray Wisely in The Tempest with SF Shakes, and shared the stage with Anna Ishida in The Comedy of Errors with SF Shakes and Seussical with Berkeley Playhouse. Brian has done many shows at TheatreWorks, most recently Pride and Prejudice, and Marin Theatre Company, most recently Pass Over, and just finished his second year as Mr. Fezziwig with A Christmas Carol at American Conservatory Theater. Next up for him will be Bright Star with 42nd Street Moon. He holds an MFA from the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and studied at the Dell’Arte School of Physical Theatre.

Michael Ray Wisely* (William “Boss” McGreedy) is an award-winning actor well known to Bay Area audiences with a career that spans three decades. Recent roles include: Cymbeline in Cymbeline (PacRep), Col. Mustard in CLUE (SF Playhouse), Scrooge in A Christmas Carol (CenterRep), Bill in August:Osage County (San Jose Stage), and Iago in Othello at (African American Shakespeare. Off-Broadway, international, and regional credits: 59E59 Theaters (NYC), Teatro Santa Ana (SMA), Aurora Theatre Company, Berkeley Rep, Magic Theatre, TheatreWorks, Marin Shakespeare, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Actors Reading Collective (ARC) and others. Michael Ray is a proud member of the performing unions Actors Equity, SAG-AFTRA, and ARC and works as a director and actor in film, television and radio. Find out more at michaelraywisely.com

*all actors appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE FAR COUNTRY at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE FAR COUNTRY at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of Pulitzer Prize finalist Lloyd Suh’s The Far Country, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre beginning in March.

2
Festival Of Arts Offers A Sweet Deal To Spoil Your Loved One Photo
Festival Of Arts Offers A Sweet Deal To Spoil Your Loved One

Let love paint the way this Valentine's Day! Create lasting memories and treat your beloved to a one-of-a-kind gift with tickets to this summer's Pageant of the Masters production, À La Mode: The Art of Fashion, performed nightly July 6 through August 30, 2024.

3
Photos: Get a First Look at TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at The Group Rep Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at The Group Rep

Get a first look at photos of Twelve Angry Jurors at The Group Rep!

4
Sandy Rustin & Steve Yockey to Join Bob Barths One Night Stand Photo
Sandy Rustin & Steve Yockey to Join Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Join us on Bob Barth's One Night Stand for an insightful exploration of two compelling works: MYSTIC PIZZA: The Musical and MERCURY! Hear from renowned playwrights Sandy Rustin and Steve Yockey as they discuss their West Coast Premieres.

More Hot Stories For You

Robbie Robertson & Martin Scorsese To Receive The Society Of Composers And Lyricists AwardRobbie Robertson & Martin Scorsese To Receive The Society Of Composers And Lyricists Award
Festival Of Arts Offers A Sweet Deal To Spoil Your Loved OneFestival Of Arts Offers A Sweet Deal To Spoil Your Loved One
Photos: Get a First Look at TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at The Group RepPhotos: Get a First Look at TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at The Group Rep
Sandy Rustin & Steve Yockey to Join Bob Barth's One Night StandSandy Rustin & Steve Yockey to Join Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Videos

Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA Video
Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show Video
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#1 Son in Los Angeles #1 Son
The Lyric Hyperion (1/30-2/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
Lemur Mom in Los Angeles Lemur Mom
Whitefire Theatre (1/27-1/27)Tracker
Stogie Kenyatta’s The World is My Home: The Life of Paul Robeson in Los Angeles Stogie Kenyatta’s The World is My Home: The Life of Paul Robeson
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (2/10-2/17)
Animaniacs in Concert in Los Angeles Animaniacs in Concert
Smothers Theatre (4/19-4/19)
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter in Los Angeles I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter
Greenway Court Theatre (2/02-2/25)
Bach + Bauer: LA Chamber Orchestra’s Baroque Series Features an All-Bach Program with Celebrated Bass Thomas Bauer in Los Angeles Bach + Bauer: LA Chamber Orchestra’s Baroque Series Features an All-Bach Program with Celebrated Bass Thomas Bauer
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (2/03-2/03)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band in Los Angeles Preservation Hall Jazz Band
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/10-3/10)
Freaky Friday in Los Angeles Freaky Friday
Musical Theatre Village (2/16-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You