Center Theatre Group Presents Community Events To Celebrate 1776

To celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Los Angeles, nurture lifelong learning and human connection, and connect audiences with artists that are working at the highest levels of their own experience and craft, Center Theatre Group will host a variety of events tied to the direct-from-Broadway run of "1776" now playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through May 7, 2023 with an opening scheduled for April 12, 2023.

Student Matinee - April 19, 2023

Center Theatre Group partners with local educators to host students from the greater Los Angeles area for select performances at the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and Kirk Douglas Theatre. Our goal is to collaborate with classroom teachers to provide young people access to high-quality, live professional theatre as a core part of their basic education and to help them make meaningful connections between art and their lives. For more information about Student Matinees, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/StudentMatinees.

"1776" Cast at Performs at Angel City Game - April 19, 2023

Angel City Football Club fans will be in for a treat with the cast of "1776" singing the National Anthem at BMO Stadium as the Angel City will take on the OL Reign for their first National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup match of the season. To purchase tickets to the game, visit AngelCity.com/Tickets.

American Express Card Member Performance - April 20, 2023

Following the performance of "1776," audience members who have purchased tickets with their American Express card are welcome to attend a post-show discussion with the cast of "1776." As American Express is the official card of Center Theatre Group, card members have access to exclusive offers including Card Member Performance opportunities. For more information about American Express offerings, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Amex.

Backstage Club - April 22, 2023

Following the performance of "1776," Backstage Club audience members are welcome to attend a post-show discussion with the cast of "1776." The Backstage Club memberships are intended for students aged 13-18 and start at $78 for three shows or $104 for all four shows with special behind-the-scenes perks and access to the cast and other activities on select performances. For "1776," students will get the opportunity to have a post-show discussion with members of the revival cast.

Girl Scout Day - April 23, 2023

Girl Scouts troops are invited to attend a unique event which will include custom patches and then a post-show Q&A session with "1776" cast just for the scout groups. Scouts and troop leaders have shared that this is a special way for their troops to experience the power of live theatre and enjoyed having the opportunity to learn from the cast. More than 500 Girl Scouts have joined us this season. Groups received a special $25 or $39 ticket rate.

In the House - April 11, April 13, April 18, April 20, April 25, April 26, and April 27, 2023

Center Theatre Group invites nonprofit organizations and schools to receive free tickets to the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and Kirk Douglas Theatre through our community ticketing program, In the House. Center Theatre Group's In the House program distributes free tickets to performances at the Ahmanson, Taper, and Douglas for qualifying nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and student organizations. Tickets are valued at about $75 each and are not available to the general public. For more information, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/InTheHouse.

FreePlay - April 11, April 13, April 18, April 20, April 25, April 26, and April 27, 2023

Audience members 25-years-old and under are invited to attend the preview performances of "1776" for free. Center Theatre Group wants younger patrons to be part of the art, conversation, and change that starts on our stages, and to help us ensure the future of live theatre. To remove one of the biggest barriers that keeps young Angelenos from experiencing live theatre, Center Theatre Group offers free tickets to the first few performances of all productions at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre as well as select Ahmanson Theatre shows. To learn more, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/FreePlay.

Cast Talkback - April 26 and May 3, 2023

Following the performance of "1776," audience members are welcome to attend a post-show discussion with the cast of "1776." To purchase tickets to this performance visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Tickets.

ACCESS Performance - 2 p.m., May 6, 2023

Center Theatre Group's ACCESS program is committed to accessibility for all audiences. CTG offers a number of services to accommodate patrons requiring mobility, vision, and hearing access. One Saturday matinee for every mainstage Center Theatre Group production is designated as an ACCESS performance. These performances are designed for patrons who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, and/or have low vision. ACCESS performances offer American Sign Language interpretation, Open Captioning and Audio Description. For more information on the ACCESS program visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Access.