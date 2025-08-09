Celebration of C. Raul Espinoza’s Life Set for Sept. 6 at Kirk Douglas Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Los Angeles theater community will gather together to celebrate the life of beloved marketing consultant, community liaison and producer C. Raul Espinoza, who passed away in June, on Saturday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City.

The event will feature remembrances shared by close friends and colleagues, music, singing and a slideshow. Following the presentation, attendees are invited to share personal memories over light bites and drinks in the lobby.

The Kirk Douglas Theatre is located at 9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232. Validated free parking is available underneath Culver City City Hall, directly across Culver Blvd from the theater: enter on Duquesne, just south of Culver Blvd.

Anyone who knew or worked with Raul loved him; all are welcome to celebrate him.