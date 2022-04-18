Celebrate 'May The Fourth' Early At El Capitan April 28-30

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will play the original "Star Wars" trilogy April 28-30 to celebrate "Star Wars Day," also known as "May the Fourth."



Each film in the trilogy will play for one day. "Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)" will play all day April 28, "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)" will play all day April 29 and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)" will play all day April 30. Daily showtimes are 10:00am, 1:20pm, 4:40pm and 8:00pm. Showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. Tickets are $15 for all ages and all seats are reserved.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

