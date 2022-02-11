Celebrate Mardi Gras With (MOSTLY)MUSICALS and SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC At The Federal

Celebrate NOLA in NoHo with (mostly)musicals: (mostly) Mardi Gras on Monday, 2.28.22 (Lundi Gras)! It's mmLA's first show at Upstairs at the Federal on 2.28.22 - and to do this celebration right, for the first time ever award-winning music director Gregory Nabours will be joined by the Swingin' with the Music Band!

SWTM's Pablo Rossil said, "We're excited to join (mostly)musicals, and Mardi Gras is the perfect occasion - this will be unmissable!"

A stellar lineup of singers from Broadway and LA will perform New Orleans classics along with appropriately festive showtunes. Scheduled performers include Broadway's Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: LITTLE SHOP, film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), and Tony nominee Sharon McNight (STARMITES); plus LA favorites Amanda Kruger, Alli Miller, Bella Hicks, Danny Bernardo, Miatta Lebile, Pablo Rossil, and Vancie Vega... and stay tuned for more casting announcements! And if you'd like to parade *yourself* in front of an audience, sign up for our open mic afterparty hosted by Mark Jacobson!

Come early to enjoy food and drinks with your friends before the show, and get ready for a night of festivity!

And, o yes, there will be beads...

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by Amy Francis Schott with music director Gregory Nabours - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

For more about Swingin' With The Music, including their upcoming Sondheim show at 54 Below, visit www.swinginmusic.com!

Tickets are $25/general admission and are available at www. https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5361574 or www.tinyurl.com/mmLA-mardigras. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Upstairs at the Federal is located on the 2nd floor of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood, and is accessible by elevator. A food/drink minimum of $20.00 is required per person in the room. Dining downstairs does not apply to the showroom minimum. Paid parking is available on a lot behind the venue, as well as street and metered parking in the neighborhood.

In compliance with L.A. County's current COVID mandates, all guests will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated along with their I.D. Please help us keep each other safe and have this ready with you when checking in.