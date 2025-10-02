Celebrate Campland’s 56th Anniversary With CAMPLAND ON THE BAY DAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Campland on the Bay, San Diego’s legendary waterfront RV resort, will celebrate its 56th anniversary with the annual Campland on the Bay Day on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event will be held in Campland’s scenic Central Park and is open to both resort guests and the public. Families will enjoy a full day of music, games, activities, food, and fun as the community gathers to mark this milestone.

The festivities will include live entertainment presented by Good Sam, with DJ Heath starting the day and local favorite Steel Dawn closing the evening. Guests will enjoy food trucks and Campland’s Cantina, raffles every hour between noon and 4:00 p.m., and the last splash of the season on the giant water slide. The celebration also features life-size games, a bean bag tournament, and the beloved Howling Contest. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the atmosphere on the grass.

This year’s event follows the San Diego City Council’s recent approval of a 15-year lease extension for Campland, ensuring that generations of families will continue to enjoy waterfront camping and recreation on Mission Bay. Campland’s sister property, Mission Bay RV Resort, also recently expanded with 147 new RV and tent sites, making it easier than ever for visitors to access both resorts and activities.

General Manager Jim Unger said, “Campland on the Bay has been a beloved destination for more than five decades. This event is not just about celebrating our past, but also looking forward to the future as we continue to provide San Diego families and visitors with one-of-a-kind camping memories right here on Mission Bay.”

To extend the celebration, Campland will offer 40% off select stays through October 23, 2025, while Mission Bay RV Resort will offer 30% off select sites for new online bookings. Tent camping is available at both resorts, and local companies can deliver RVs for hassle-free stays. San Diego residents will receive 20% off campsites with valid ID.

