Catina Maria Nistor Brings THE SECOND COMING OF JOAN OF ARC to Hollywood Fringe

London-based Romanian actor Catinca Maria Nistor (Golda) will storm onto the LA stage this June with The Second Coming of Joan of Arc, Carolyn Gage’s razor-sharp solo play about defiance, survival, and telling your truth — no matter the cost.

Fresh off a critically acclaimed UK debut — including a celebrated Camden run and a triumphant turn at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where it earned three 4-star reviews — this visceral, feminist reimagining of Joan of Arc’s final testimony comes to Los Angeles for five electrifying performances only.

Nistor, who shared the screen with Dame Helen Mirren in the 2023 feature film Golda, is no stranger to fierce female characters. A stage veteran with standout performances in A Doll's House Part 2, Richard III, and Love's Labour's Lost (directed by Romanian icon Andrei Șerban), as well as musical leads in Les Misérables and Footloose, she now channels her own battle scars into Joan’s legendary voice.

“This text found me after I emerged from a harrowing experience in Romanian Foreign Cultural Diplomacy — where I was subjected to institutional misogyny and psychological abuse,” Nistor shares. “Bringing Joan to life is more than a performance. It’s an act of resistance, healing, and solidarity. I want to make space for every woman who’s ever been silenced, shamed, or shut down.”

Gage’s Joan is not the saint of marble statues — she’s flesh, fire, and fury. A teenage warrior turned heretic, unflinching in her faith and unnervingly ahead of her time, Joan is resurrected here to speak directly to modern women, dismantling centuries of patriarchal oppression with wit, clarity, and courage.

The Second Coming of Joan of Arc is a raw, relevant, and unforgettable hour of theatre that challenges, provokes, and inspires. Audiences are encouraged to continue the conversation and share their own stories of resilience using the hashtag #iamjoan.

