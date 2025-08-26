Cathy Rigby Will Star as 'The Narrator' in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cathy Rigby will star as “The Narrator” in the upcoming production of PETER PAN GOES WRONG, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields and directed by Eric Petersen at La Mirada Theatre. PETER PAN GOES WRONG will preview on Friday, October 31 at 8 pm and Saturday, November 1 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, November 1 at 8 pm and run through Sunday, November 23, 2025 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

The team behind the hilarious hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, bring their trademark comic mayhem to the J. M. Barrie classic Peter Pan. The much-loved members of “The Cornley Drama Society” once again battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes on their way to Neverland with hilarious and (of course) disastrous results.

Cathy Rigby (The Narrator) is a Tony-nominated actress and legendary performer best known for her iconic portrayal of “Peter Pan,” a role she played over 3,000 times on Broadway and national tours. Her career in theatre spans more than four decades, with starring roles in Annie Get Your Gun, The Wizard of Oz, Seussical the Musical, Paint Your Wagon, and Steel Magnolias. She has performed on Broadway, in regional theatres across the country, and on international stages, captivating generations of audiences.

Before her theatrical success, Rigby was a two-time Olympic gymnast and made history as the first American woman to win a medal in world competition. She went on to spend 18 years as a sports commentator with ABC Sports, covering major events including the Olympic Games. She was inducted into the Gymnastics Hall of Fame for her contributions to the sport.

Cathy and her husband, Tom McCoy, are the producing team behind the “Broadway Series” at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, where they have proudly presented acclaimed productions for over three decades. They are deeply grateful for the City of La Mirada's continued support of the theatre and its unwavering commitment to the arts.

Eric Petersen (Direction) has worked extensively in television and on the Broadway stage. As a director, his work includes the shows The Play That Goes Wrong, Fiddler on the Roof, and Escape to Margaritaville. As an actor, his television credits include “Kevin” on “Kevin Can F*** Himself” on AMC, “Ant'ney” on the hit children's show “Madagascar: A Little Wild” on Hulu (Emmy-nominated for his role), and “Kirstie” (TVLand) where he played the series regular role of “Arlo Barth” alongside Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, and Michael Richards. Eric was also recently seen in “High Desert” for AppleTV+, and “The Curse” on Showtime. Eric has made guest star appearances on “The Big Bang Theory,” “Modern Family,” “NCIS,” “CSI,” “GCB,” and the Lifetime movie “The Brittany Murphy Story.” Eric has many Disney Channel credits including the shows “Jessie,” “Sydney to the Max,” “Kirby Buckets,” and “Pair of Kings.” Eric appeared in the Oscar-nominated Coen brothers' film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs for Netflix. Eric has appeared in four Broadway shows and countless regional theatre projects. His Broadway credits include School of Rock (Dewey Finn), Shrek The Musical (“Shrek” on the 1st National Tour and standby for “Shrek” on Broadway), Escape To Margaritaville (Brick, OBC), and Peter & The Starcatcher (Ted). Graduate of Bradley University.

Flying Sequences Choreographed by Paul Rubin.

