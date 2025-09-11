Casting Underway For World Premiere New Musical BROWN BROADWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting is now underway for the World Premiere new musical Brown Broadway written & directed by acclaimed playwright, former platinum-selling music artist and bestselling author, Billie King and co-produced with C Evans Jr. The production is set to premiere in early December 2025 and there is currently a call for Actors, Dancers, Singers and Musicians to email their resumes and headshots to casting at ProductionSubmit@gmail.com.

Brown Broadway is deeply rooted in personal history, Billie's inspiration for Brown Broadway stems from her father's generation, Black entertainers who came to Central Avenue in the 1940s–50s chasing dreams amid racial barriers. The rhythm, resilience, and fight of that era pulse through her storytelling. Step into the heart of Los Angeles, Central Avenue, a street where every note carried resistance, every club beat with life, and every step forward was fought for in song, sweat, and sacrifice.

This is a breathtaking, rhythm-rich new musical that blends the raw pulse of jazz, the elegance of swing, and the unshakable truths of Black history into an electrifying theatrical event. Inspired by the real icons, hidden heroes, and unsung stories that shaped a cultural revolution, this production swings between smoky clubs and shadowy alleys, between dreams deferred and music defiant.

Set against the backdrop of a community caught between fame and survival, politics and performance, Brown Broadway follows the lives of musicians, gangsters, journalists, and lovers, all linked by one street, one sound, and one shot to keep the music alive.

With show-stopping tap numbers, live horns, split-stage drama, and cinematic storytelling, this isn't just a musical, it's a resurrection of a golden era that refuses to be forgotten.

Billie King is a visionary storyteller, seamlessly blending film and theater to tell stories that are as socially urgent as they are emotionally compelling. Based in Los Angeles, Billie is the writer and director of the upcoming film Rogue and curator of the anthology Echoes of Justice, a six-part cinematic journey spotlighting marginalized voices and themes of redemption and revenge.

She is the creative force behind acclaimed stage productions including Brown Boy, Happy Home, and Billie: The Little General, known for weaving historical, cultural, and emotional truths into unforgettable theatrical experiences. Billie now leads Program Rewrite, a nonprofit using art to empower communities, and R.A.W Theater Group, a platform for trauma-informed storytelling. Through every project, Billie challenges the status quo with stories that inspire, provoke, and heal.

Co-producer C Evans Jr has an established career as a legal and regulatory compliance professional in the investment industry. His experience as a Paralegal, Compliance Manager, and Director of Regulatory Compliance at a notable global law firm and with alternative asset managers from all around the world, adds valuable knowledge and perspective to Brown Broadway's team. He is a lifelong lover and supporter of the performing arts and an avid sports fan. He created the L.I.F.E. Model©, a personal development program to aid elite athletes during and after their playing days. C Evans Jr forms meaningful partnerships with sports organizations, corporations, nonprofits, and individuals. These partnerships are cultivated to enrich lives by empowering gifted individuals in ways that positively impact their lives, so they are equipped to positively impact the lives of others.

With countless hours as a spectator and supporter of live theater, C Evans Jr has now shifted his focus to playing a more active role in supporting and promoting the performance arts. He has partnered with Director Billie King to bring the audience the most amazing live theatre and musical stage production experience possible. Living by his mantra of “I have been Blessed to Bless others”.

