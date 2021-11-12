Casting Announced For (mostly)musicals: HEADED FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Whether you've been naughty or nice, you can unWRAP the holidays at (mostly)musicals' 38th edition on Wednesday, 11.17.21 at Feinstein's at Vitello's!

Led by GIFTed music director Gregory Nabours (THE TROUBLE WITH WORDS, MARILYN!), our STOCKINGS are stuffed with talent, including Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, two lifetime achievement awards), Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "The Big Leap"), Rhett George (WICKED, SWEET CHARITY), and Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), plus favorites from seasons past, including Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Amanda Kruger (GLASS CEILINGS), Benai Boyd (BRONCO BILLY, FROZEN: Live at the Hyperion), Emerson Boatwright (Rockwell's A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN), Omer Shaish (RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR), Sherry Mandujano (REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at the Garry Marshall), and Will Collyer (BREAKING THROUGH at Pasadena Playhouse) - and we'll welcome Anthea Neri (MAMMA MIA at East West Players) and Joanne Javien (national tour: THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE) to the (mostly)musicals family for the first time! And if the top of your Xmas list is to take to the stage, sign up for our open mic afterparty hosted by Mark Jacobson (FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE, tv: "Good Trouble").

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by Amy Francis Schott with music director Gregory Nabours - join the email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com or www.tinyurl.com/mmLA-holiday2021. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Currently, only street parking is available.

Feinstein's at Vitello's requires either proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID test (from within 72 hours of show date). Please help us keep each other safe and have this ready with you when checking in.

A minimum of $20.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905