Casting Announced For Week Three Of The Blank Theatre's 29th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week three of The Blank Theatre's 29th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. Being presented as digital shorts, the third group of three winning plays by young playwrights aged 16-19 will be available to stream on Vimeo July 23-30. The plays are Let Me In by Zander Pryor (age 18, from Dallas, TX); Living With It by Libby Eick (age 16, from McLean, VA); and A House With a Broken Swing by Isabel Tongson (age 16, from Winter Park, FL).



Let Me In will feature (in alphabetical order) Parvesh Cheena (Connecting, Tiny Ones Transport Service, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Goldbergs, The Big Bang Theory, Better Things, Superstore, The Real O'Neals), Alex Blue Davis (Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, She-Ra and the Princess of Power, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles), Abe Farrelly, and Toks Olagundoye (Big Shot, The Rookie, DuckTales, Shameless, Carmen Sandiago, Veep, Castle, The Neighbors). Two trans roommates identify and navigate the differences in their experiences with the world while their animal companions ruminate on how to help heal human wounds. Directed by Kila Kitu.



Living With It will feature Khaleesa Alexander, Tabyana Ali, and Felice Heather Monteith (Black-ish, Dead to Me, Barry, Th OA, This Is Us, Jane the Virgin, The Bold and the Beautiful). For Harriet, Covid isn't the scariest thing about returning to school. While her sister Maya can't wait to go back and their superintendent mom has her sights on bigger public office, Harriet must figure out how to navigate her fear without destroying everything. Directed by Jully Lee.



A House With a Broken Swing will feature Alisa Allapach and Ash Etedali. Two teenage strangers meet on an online platform: one is trapped inside, and the other is an expert on escape. When unexplained things start to happen inside, will they find the key to get out of a house that has a mind of its own? Directed by Clint Sears.

Registration for Watch Codes:

INDIVIDUAL VIEW PASS - Donate What You Want

(option to view for free is also available)

FESTIVAL PASS (View all plays throughout the festival with one registration) -

$40 [Suggested]

Viewing instructions and watch codes will be sent the day of the debut stream for each week.

For a complete schedule and to register for watch codes, go to www.theblank.com.