Casting Announced For Dr. Arelia Johnson and Bryan-Keyth Wilson's STRAPPED

The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Inc., a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to assisting Black, queer+ people with overcoming barriers and ending stigmas and problematic narratives, is proud to announce casting for the Workshop Production of sTrapped, a new play by Dr. Arelia Johnson & Bryan-Keyth Wilson. Wilson will also direct the piece which follows seven strangers as they navigate conversations surrounding intimacy, trauma, and sex.

The Normal Anomaly Initiative supports its community by providing HIV tests, at-home tests, transportation for appointments and job interviews, employment assistance opportunities, sexual education classes, sex positive, liberation and LGBTQ+ affirming trainings, and events to uplift Black, queer+ persons and their culture. Their newest initiative is presenting sTrapped which will run at The Shrine of the Black Madonna (5309 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston, TX 77021) December 2-4, 2022. Tickets are now on sale at www.strappedtheplay.com

In sTrapped, seven strangers come to the theatre expecting to see Award-Winning playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson's new play about gun violence, but they are told by the stage manager the performance is canceled. Tempers flare, and a mysterious, omnipresent voice begins to calm the audience down and interrogate the seven strangers who are upset. Trauma is uncovered as we learn about the seven strangers and deeper conversations on sexuality, religion, and colonization come to the surface.

sTrapped stars Johnny Myers (He/Him) as Dylan, Tadrian White (He/Him) as Bell, Tro'Sha Monique Pickrom (She/Her) as Sharon, Eden Rose Torres (She/Her) as Ashlynn, Demetrus Singleton (He/Him) as Dwayne, Cameron King (She/Her) as Vee, Cardero Berryman (He/Him) as P.J., and Diamantina Browdy (She/Her) as The Voice. Understudy: Jacqueline Harrison (She/Her).

The creative team includes Bryan-Keyth Wilson (Playwright/Director), Dr. Arelia Johnson (Playwright), LaTreva Washington (Assistant Director) and Danielle James (Stage Manager).