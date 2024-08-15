Cast Set for CHEKHOV IN SHORTS at The Long Beach Shakespeare Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Vaudeville brings the comedic short stories of literary master Anton Chekhov to the stage in an original translation and adaptation by Diane Benedict.

In "The Bear" Popova has locked herself in the house since her husband's death. Unable to pay her dead husband's debt, she is embroiled in an argument with a creditor, Smirnov.

In "The Marriage Proposal," a long-time neighbor, Lomov, asks Stepan for his daughter, Natalya's, hand in marriage.

Woven cleverly through the two one-acts is Chekhov's well-crafted short story, "The Bet." A lawyer and a banker who concoct a bet with one another regarding whether or not life in prison was better than receiving the death penalty. This is a show you do not want to miss!

CAST

The Bet:

Banker Zion Aguilar

Lawyer Larry J. Lacey

The Bear:

Popova Holly Leveque

Smirnov Jonah Goger

Luka Chris Girt

The Proposal:

Chubukov Chris Girt

Natalya Celeste Marvin-Strong

Lomov Jonah Goger

The show runs - August 30th, 31st September 1st, 5th, 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th,15th, 19th and the 20th.

at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

General admission $25 Students $15

Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater. Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.

Comments

