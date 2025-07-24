Cast Set For The Final Week Of The Blank Theatre's 33rd Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been announced for the fourth and final week ofÂ The Blank Theatre's 33rd Annual Young Playwrights Festival.Â The last three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 16â€“19 will be presented live onstage July 31â€“August 3. The plays are Dr. Mr. Science BoyÂ byÂ Audrey HunterÂ (age 19, from Dallas, TX);Â Four Simple Rules for Surviving the Night in West HollywoodÂ byÂ Oliver ShaneÂ (age 18, from Jupiter, FL), andÂ Red Letter Eulogy,Â book and lyrics byÂ Gianni LyÂ and music byÂ Anh VoÂ (both age 18, from San Diego, CA).

Dr. Mr. Science BoyÂ will feature (in alphabetical order)Â Alison BeckerÂ (Mayne Street, Dating Rules from My Future Self, Parks and Recreation, The Hostage, Good on Paper),Â Cameron BrittonÂ (A Man Called Otto, Barry, The Umbrella Academy, Manhunt, Stitchers, Mindhunter, NBA 2K21),Â Luca DiazÂ (Erin & Aaron, Transformer: Earthspark), Angel GiuffriaÂ (Twisted Metal, Impulse, Snowpiercer, Good Trouble),Â Jerah Milligan (Black Mirror, Wedding Season, Astronomy Club, Desus & Mero,Â Wild 'N Out),Â Justin H. MinÂ (After Yang, Beef, The Umbrella Academy, Turn Me On, Detained, Shortcomings), Sarah Nilsen, Liz RichmanÂ (Ted, Reign, Unspoken, Misguided Women),Â Robert SheehanÂ (The Umbrella Academy, Mortal Engines, Fortitude, Love/Hate, Season of the Witch, Genius, Misfits),Â andÂ Ben StillwellÂ (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Mythic Quest, Young Sheldon, Shake It Up, Teen Wolf, Murder in the First, Hacks).Â Dr. scientist replays and reviews his life as a very smart, very fish focused young man from childhood to adult, intertwining his only friendship, his mentor, and his very favorite sea creatures along the way. This very moving comedy asks us to examine what we sacrifice to pursue excellence and how even when we feel lonely, we are never truly alone. The playwright was mentored byÂ Max Wolf Friedlich.Â Directed byÂ Madison McLaughlinÂ &Â Sarah Showich.

Four Simple Rules for Surviving the Night in West HollywoodÂ will feature (in alphabetical order)Â MarkÂ SchroederÂ (Earthling Cinema, The Pitt, Pretty Little Liars, I'm a Man),Â Michael ShepperdÂ (NCIS, Bosch, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Wizards of Waverly Place, Hot in Cleveland, Criminal Minds, Arrested Development),Â andÂ Michael Varde (Days of Our Lives, NCIS, Romeo and Juliet Killers, Middleton Christmas).Â A young man is rescued off the street in front of The Abbey in WeHo by an older stranger who takes him home, but not for the reason one would think. Their chance encounter sets the young man on a new path that saves his life and changes its trajectory, demonstrating that community matters and sometimes â€¦ you just need to trust your elders. The playwright was mentored byÂ Aliza Goldstein.Â Directed byÂ Laura Stribling.

Red Letter EulogyÂ will feature (in alphabetical order)Â Dominic BurglessÂ (Palm Royale, Star Trek: Picard, Dr. Death, The Flash, Queen of the South, Santa Clarita Diet, American Horror Story),Â Camille ChenÂ (Renfield, Station 19, Suits, Shameless, Drunk History),Â andÂ Sebastian SonÂ (director ofÂ The Virgin of Highland, Girl Gets Girl, The Kiss List,Â andÂ Freelancers Anonymous).Â A lovely, melancholic musical piece about Patrick, mourning the loss of his Vietnamese mother one year after her death. He has only one slice left of her homemade blueberry pie, and before it's gone, he keeps trying to replicate the recipe to little success. Once he finishes what's left of her pie, will it, and she, be truly gone forever? The playwrights were mentored byÂ Robert L. Freedman.Â Directed byÂ David LamoureuxÂ with musical direction byÂ Perry Hart.

Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended and may be made online at www.theblank.com.