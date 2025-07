Cast Set For The Final Week Of The Blank Theatre's 33rd Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been announced for the fourth and final week of The Blank Theatre's 33rd Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The last three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 16–19 will be presented live onstage July 31–August 3. The plays are Dr. Mr. Science Boy by Audrey Hunter (age 19, from Dallas, TX); Four Simple Rules for Surviving the Night in West Hollywood by Oliver Shane (age 18, from Jupiter, FL), and Red Letter Eulogy, book and lyrics by Gianni Ly and music by Anh Vo (both age 18, from San Diego, CA).



Dr. Mr. Science Boy will feature (in alphabetical order) Alison Becker (Mayne Street, Dating Rules from My Future Self, Parks and Recreation, The Hostage, Good on Paper), Cameron Britton (A Man Called Otto, Barry, The Umbrella Academy, Manhunt, Stitchers, Mindhunter, NBA 2K21), Luca Diaz (Erin & Aaron, Transformer: Earthspark), Angel Giuffria (Twisted Metal, Impulse, Snowpiercer, Good Trouble), Jerah Milligan (Black Mirror, Wedding Season, Astronomy Club, Desus & Mero, Wild 'N Out), Justin H. Min (After Yang, Beef, The Umbrella Academy, Turn Me On, Detained, Shortcomings), Sarah Nilsen, Liz Richman (Ted, Reign, Unspoken, Misguided Women), Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy, Mortal Engines, Fortitude, Love/Hate, Season of the Witch, Genius, Misfits), and Ben Stillwell (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Mythic Quest, Young Sheldon, Shake It Up, Teen Wolf, Murder in the First, Hacks). Dr. scientist replays and reviews his life as a very smart, very fish focused young man from childhood to adult, intertwining his only friendship, his mentor, and his very favorite sea creatures along the way. This very moving comedy asks us to examine what we sacrifice to pursue excellence and how even when we feel lonely, we are never truly alone. The playwright was mentored by Max Wolf Friedlich. Directed by Madison McLaughlin & Sarah Showich.



Four Simple Rules for Surviving the Night in West Hollywood will feature (in alphabetical order) Mark Schroeder (Earthling Cinema, The Pitt, Pretty Little Liars, I'm a Man), Michael Shepperd (NCIS, Bosch, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Wizards of Waverly Place, Hot in Cleveland, Criminal Minds, Arrested Development), and Michael Varde (Days of Our Lives, NCIS, Romeo and Juliet Killers, Middleton Christmas). A young man is rescued off the street in front of The Abbey in WeHo by an older stranger who takes him home, but not for the reason one would think. Their chance encounter sets the young man on a new path that saves his life and changes its trajectory, demonstrating that community matters and sometimes … you just need to trust your elders. The playwright was mentored by Aliza Goldstein. Directed by Laura Stribling.



Red Letter Eulogy will feature (in alphabetical order) Dominic Burgless (Palm Royale, Star Trek: Picard, Dr. Death, The Flash, Queen of the South, Santa Clarita Diet, American Horror Story), Camille Chen (Renfield, Station 19, Suits, Shameless, Drunk History), and Sebastian Son (director of The Virgin of Highland, Girl Gets Girl, The Kiss List, and Freelancers Anonymous). A lovely, melancholic musical piece about Patrick, mourning the loss of his Vietnamese mother one year after her death. He has only one slice left of her homemade blueberry pie, and before it's gone, he keeps trying to replicate the recipe to little success. Once he finishes what's left of her pie, will it, and she, be truly gone forever? The playwrights were mentored by Robert L. Freedman. Directed by David Lamoureux with musical direction by Perry Hart.



Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended and may be made online at www.theblank.com.