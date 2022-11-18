Cast Announced for Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Musical Theatre West

Long Beach's premier theater company, Musical Theatre West has announced the cast of its final production of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. With an enchanting ensemble that boasts talent seen on Broadway, National Tours, stage and screen, the updated take on this favorite fairytale will set the scene of holiday magic for the whole family. MTW's Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will run for three weekends on select dates from December 2 - 18, 2022. Tickets range from $20 - $120 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.

"For our final show of the season, we are excited to welcome theater goers of all ages to enjoy this timeless tale of laughter, magic, and romance," said Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. "We hope you and your family will join us to end the year on a fantastical, fun note with Cinderella."

The endearing Ella will be played by professional princess Emily Grace Tucker (Tuacahn Amphitheater & The Gateway's Disney's The Little Mermaid, Disney Theatrical's Tangled the Musical, Shrek the Musical), starring alongside Gabriel Navarro as the charming Prince Topher (Musical Theatre West's The Little Mermaid, FX's "American Horror Story"). Daebreon Poiema will play the fabulous fairy godmother (3-D Theatricals' Once On This Island and Tarzan, Moonlight Amphitheatre's Sister Act), while the selfish stepmother will be played by multi-Ovation Award nominee Tracy Lore (National Tours of Disney's The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, Norris Theatre's Young Frankenstein). The rest of the magical cast will be filled with Southern California stage favorites and brimming with talent!

MTW's debut of the 2013 Broadway version Cinderella will feature beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein songs that audiences know and love from the original 1957 version, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside an up-to-date and hilarious libretto by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

The creative team of this magical musical includes direction by Peggy Hickey (Broadway's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Anastasia), musical direction by Dennis Castellano (music director of La Mirada Theatre's The Sound of Music), and choreography of the magical moves by Bill Burns (Broadway's Fosse, MTW's Elf). MTW's Cinderella will start with a Preview Night on Friday December 2, followed by the Opening Night Ball pre-party to celebrate the official premiere on Saturday December 3. The second weekend will have a special ASL interpreted performance on Friday December 9.

Musical Theatre West's production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will premiere at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on select dates, December 2 - December 18, 2022, with a special ASL Interpreted Performance on Friday, December 9. Tickets start at $20 - $120, and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210389®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmusical.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

CAST: